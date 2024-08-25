Brie Garcia (aka Brie Bella) opens up about former WWE Champion’s potential retirement

Former WWE Superstar Brie Garcia (aka Brie Bella) has shared her honest opinion about a former world champion potentially retiring from professional wrestling following his upcoming match. The name in question is AEW star Bryan Danielson.

The former Daniel Bryan is set to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In. The 43-year-old has also announced he would hang up his boots if he failed to win the high-stakes contest. The veteran had already announced that he would retire as a full-time performer in 2024.

During her appearance on AEW Close Up with Renee Paquette, ahead of Bryan's all-important match, his wife, Brie Garcia, recalled falling in love with Danielson because of his love and passion for professional wrestling. She revealed that the two often have conversations regarding wrestling storylines.

"I fell in love with him [Bryan Danielson] 12 years ago because of his passion and determination and love for wrestling. It was so nice to be with someone who, you know this business. It’s like we speak a different language. We get excited about things nobody else understands. We’ll sit in bed and have so many ideas about how to change a storyline or whatever it may be," she said.

Brie added that she was conflicted about Bryan's potential retirement following his upcoming match. The former WWE Champion pointed out that although she wants her husband to spend more time at home, she is unsure if she wants to see him end his wrestling career.

"That’s when I look at him, and I’m like, 'I know your love, I know your passion, and I will never take that away. I know the kids will never want to take it away.' That’s why tonight I’m just like, I don’t know which way I’ll be cheering. Yes, I know I’ve always wanted my husband to be home more, but at the same time, I’ve been with him, and all we’ve ever known together is wrestling, and I don’t know if I want to see that end for him," she said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella teases involvement in the high-stake contest at All In

Brie Bella recently teased a physical altercation with Swerve Strickland as the AEW World Champion had made several remarks towards her during his feud with Bryan.

During her conversation with Renee Paquette, Brie Bella hinted towards throwing a punch at Swerve. She also revealed she would be seated in the front row for her husband's potential last match.

"I mean, we all know I’ve been known to have punched a couple of men […] It’s hard to hear and I get fired up and want to do something, but I look at my husband and know he will take care of Swerve. There’s no doubt in my mind that his karma is coming and I’m excited I actually get to be front row to see it," Brie said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Only time will tell if Bryan Danielson's legendary career ends later tonight at All In.

