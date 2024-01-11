Why isn't Omos appearing in WWE anymore? His status with the company and more

When 2023 began, WWE star Omos seemed to have a promising start to his wrestling career. The Nigerian Giant was involved in a feud with Seth Rollins and even wrestled Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. However, since then, the 29-year-old star has made limited appearances. He last competed at 2023 SummerSlam in a SlimJim Battle Royal.

The absence of Omos has led many fans to question the reason why he isn't frequently appearing on television. As per recent reports, the promotion looks at the superstar as a special attraction instead of a regular one.

Also, given he is a free agent, fans can expect him to appear on any brand, as WWE is approaching WrestleMania 40. While Omos has been absent from television, he has regularly been wrestling at live events. Several rumors also suggest that the Stamford-based promotion will repackage the Nigerian wrestler.

Whatever the reason for his absence may be, several fans want to see him back on television.

WWE also could use a giant on either RAW or SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Omos appears on television in the coming weeks and feuds with a big name leading up to WrestleMania 40.

WWE star details what working with Omos is really like

Until Omos arrived in 2020, Braun Strowman was one of the biggest men in WWE. However, when the Nigerian superstar made his debut, he quickly cemented himself as one of the biggest and strongest men in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, Strowman revealed what working with the former tag team champion is really like.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Braun Strowman said he had never run into anyone as big and bad as Omos. Strowman noted that the 7ft 3in giant was the biggest man he had ever met.

"There's a saying in life that I learned a long time ago through strongman and everything, 'There's always somebody bigger and badder out there,' and for almost my entire life I'd never ran into it until I met Omos. He is one big, bad S.O.B. There's no other way of putting it around. He's the largest human being I've ever seen in my life. It's comical to think that we're the same species," said Strowman. [From 04:38 – 05:03]

While Omos is an absolute powerhouse, he has not been used to the best of his capacity. Given WWE is heading towards WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see if the Nigerian star makes regular television appearances.

