Why is Pat McAfee gone from WWE?

Commentary on WWE was not exactly treated as one of the most important jobs in the company until the arrival of Pat McAfee. While there are a handful of names who have managed to change the landscape of the commentary unit alongside the legendary Michael Cole and Hall of Famer Jim Ross before him, former NFL punter Pat McAfee just brings a little something else.
The duo of Pat McAfee and Michael Cole has turned into a very popular duo, calling some of the biggest matches and marking some of the most incredible moments in the recent history of the company. Their commendable friendship also came to the fore earlier this year when Gunther attacked the Voice of WWE, and McAfee came to his rescue. Such is their camaraderie, but the duo hasn’t been seen together for the past few weeks.
Michael Cole has been joined by Corey Graves on WWE RAW lately, with Pat McAfee not appearing, which the fans have been wondering about for quite some time now. However, the reason for McAfee’s absence is his incredibly packed professional schedule, which had become quite tiring for him.
During a recent episode of his Pat McAfee Show, the massive star stated that he was getting a bit exhausted with the schedule and thanked the Stamford-based company for looking out for him and allowing him to take some time off to once again get to his 100%. However, an interesting thing to note that has left the fans confused was that the star stated he would not be commentating anymore.
"I will not be commentating. Continuing to just like kinda catch up on life as a whole. You know, Post-Money in the Bank, Pre-Night of Champions. Feels like a good time. I was getting pretty exhausted there. So, shoutout to everybody in WWE looking out for me, too. Very very thankful," McAfee stated.
While this has raised a lot of questions, the WWE Universe can only wait and watch whether McAfee returns to the commentary desk for the company once again in the future.
Pat McAfee returned to in-ring action recently
Proving his friendship with Michael Cole, McAfee made his in-ring return recently. He came to the rescue of his long-time friend and the legendary commentator, after Gunther unleashed an assault on Cole for making adverse comments about The Ring General.
While McAfee ended up losing the match, he managed to earn the respect of everyone, possibly even Gunther. Time will now tell when the WWE Universe will get to see McAfee back alongside Cole on the commentary desk.
