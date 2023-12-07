Why does Randy Orton need to surpass Ric Flair's 16 World title reigns? Exploring realistic possibility

Randy Orton is currently tied with Triple H, as both veterans have 14 World Title reigns under their belts. Only two men, John Cena and Ric Flair, are ahead of them, tied at 16. However, only The Viper is the current active in-ring star out of the four. Due to this, he is more than capable of tying or surpassing those reigns.

Randy Orton began his WWE journey in 2000 and captured his first World Championship four years later when he was only 24. He has since won several other titles and broke multiple records. Although he has only recently returned after more than a year of absence due to an injury, The Viper looks better than ever.

The Apex Predator is more than capable and deserving of tying and surpassing Ric Flair's record. Randy is a full-timer with two decades of experience, yet he showcased that he could still follow a full-time schedule after all these years.

Despite being a veteran with two decades of experience, Randy Orton could still compete at a high level against current superstars. The most recent example is Dominik Mysterio, whom he faced last week on RAW after returning at Survivor Series.

John Cena is the only person ahead of Randy, still competing here and now. However, it's unlikely that the latter will win another World Championship in the Stamford-based promotion. He no longer wrestles full-time. Additionally, Cena's commitments in Hollywood have also halted him from wrestling full-time.

Is Randy Orton interested in breaking Ric Flair and John Cena's record?

The Apex Predator had a busy return week.

While on an episode of IMPAULSIVE, The Viper stated that he would like to surpass John and Ric's record. Randy wanted to do everything and take as many company accomplishments as possible.

"Oh, of course, I want to do everything I can, man. Longevity is always the number one goal for me. And being able to go home, play with my kids, and not be in pain, right? That'd be the ultimate goal. But as many accomplishments I can accomplish in WWE, the more, the better."

What is next for Randy Orton in WWE?

The Viper officially signed with SmackDown last week to focus on seeking retribution against The Bloodline. According to recent reports, Orton will meet Roman Reigns again soon.

It would be interesting to see what is in store for Randy Orton in the following weeks.

Do you think The Viper should surpass The Nature Boy's record? Sound off in the comments section below.

