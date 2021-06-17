In 2016, Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley) was part of a highly intense feud with the then Intercontinental Champion, The Miz. The rivalry started in December 2016 on WWE Smackdown and continued for the next two months.

The feud culminated with Dean Ambrose capturing the second Intercontinental championship of his WWE career. During the feud there were several times when things got really personal between the two superstars.

The Miz's continuous personal attacks also forced Dean Ambrose's life partner, Renee Young (real name Renee Paquette), to get involved in this rivalry.

Why did Renee Young slap The Miz in 2016?

On the second SmackDown episode of December 2016, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, and Luke Harper participated in a Fatal Four-way Elimination match. It was a high-stakes encounter. The winner of this bout would have become the new No.1 contender for AJ Styles' WWE championship.

Dean Ambrose looked dominant in this match and eliminated two superstars, including The Miz. He just needed to go through Dolph Ziggler to earn himself another World title opportunity. However, The Miz had other plans in mind.

As Ambrose began entering the ring to finish off The Showoff, The Miz grabbed his leg from ringside. The Lunatic Fringe somehow freed himself from the hold of the A-Lister, only to be met with a Superkick to his face. Ziggler successfully pinned Ambrose for the three count and denied him another title opportunity.

The Miz defended his Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews on the next episode of SmackDown. The Champion cheated in this contest as well and successfully retained his title.

However, what happened after the match made The Miz's feud with Ambrose even more intense.

After the bout ended, Renee Young entered the ring to have a post-match interview with the two-time Grand Slam Champion. However, a controversial question raised by Renee infuriated The Miz.

The interviewer asked the champ about his obsession with Dean Ambrose and how it prevented him from becoming the next challenger for the WWE title. The Miz didn't take it too kindly and made a distasteful comment about Young's relationship with Ambrose.

He said he was more interested in Renee Young's obsession with Dean Ambrose. He also claimed that Renee took Ambrose's side as she had spent a night with the Lunatic Fringe in the past.

Any Reaction For @mikethemiz for saying to @ReneeYoungWWE



Statement: Your The One Sleeping With Him

And Then Renee Slaps The Miz — Mj S. Dela Vega (@MjDelaVegaWWE) December 23, 2016

It needs to be noted that both Dean Ambrose and Renee Young were very private about their love bond. They had reportedly been dating since March 2015. However, this was the first time the company used their relationship in a WWE storyline.

Renee Young was shocked to see The Miz bringing out her relationship with Dean Ambrose in public. She got enraged by his statements and replied with a tight slap to his face.

She later explained her actions on Talking Smack, where she expressed her frustrations about the whole matter. Renee Young later apologized, saying she shouldn't have acted the way she did. However, her love interest Dean Ambrose, made The Miz pay for his actions.

A week after the incident, The Miz demanded Renee Young take his special interview outside his locker room. He also had tight security around him so he didn't face any trouble from Dean Ambrose.

Once Renee arrived, The Miz ordered the security officials to leave the place. Unfortunately for the A-Lister, Ambrose rudely interrupted his ongoing interview. He attacked Miz from behind and even took out all the security personnel.

Through this beatdown, Ambrose sent a clear message to the Champion to keep his girlfriend's name out of his mouth.

Renee Paquette (Renee Young) and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) welcomed their first child to the world recently.

Renee Young and Dean Ambrose on Talking Smack

Yesterday, Renee Paquette gave the world the good news everyone has been waiting for. She announced the birth of her and Jon Moxley's first daughter, Nora. The name of her newborn baby girl is inspired by Renne's mother, Eleanor.

A big CONGRATULATIONS to the one and only @ReneePaquette on the birth of her baby girl! pic.twitter.com/NdIrwUzbos — WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2021

Many WWE Superstars including Xavier Woods, Brie Bella, and Mustafa Ali, congratulated the former AEW World Champion and his wife on the arrival of their baby girl.

We at Sportskeeda send our heartiest congratulations to both Renee and Jon Moxley for becoming parents to a lovely daughter.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Daniel Wood