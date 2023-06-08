Why did Rhea Ripley cut her hair? Unbelievable reason

Since joining The Judgment Day last year, Rhea Ripley has been an unstoppable force in WWE. Her iconic short haircut also contributes to her corrupt onscreen character.

Much like most female competitors in the Titanland, Rhea Ripley also had long hair when she first arrived on the scene. With time, she kept decreasing the length of her air, and now, she arguably looks like the most vicious version of herself. Fans might wonder why she initially thought of cutting her hair short.

The Eradicator revealed the reason behind her haircut in an interview with Sports Illustrated. She stated that she wanted to portray her true self and stand out from the others.

“Before, I had long hair and I looked like everyone else even though I loved goth and metal,” Ripley says. “Then I went through a lot of crap in my life, especially in between the first Mae Young Classic [in 2017] and the second one. I was going through a lot. I was being told I wasn’t improving or working hard enough, and that lit a fire under my a--. I was also struggling with my partner at the time. We weren’t in a good place."

The current SmackDown Women's Champion elaborated by stating that her struggles in life also motivated her to make the decision.

“My depression and my anxiety were kicking in, and I decided, no more. I had to start living life the way I wanted to live it. I decided to be my true self. That’s why I cut my hair and started living truly to myself. I want to show everyone me.” said Rhea Ripley.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC



2 Million+ followers Rhea Ripley is the most-followed active WWE superstar on TikTok2 Million+ followers Rhea Ripley is the most-followed active WWE superstar on TikTok 📈2 Million+ followers https://t.co/qUR7cb7Lj0

Fans love Rhea. and with the confidence she currently portrays, it looks like her title isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Highlights from Rhea Ripley's reign as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day defied the odds by defeating Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. She went on to have a short-term rivalry with the LWO's Zelina Vega following WrestleMania.

At Backlash 2023, Rhea Ripley defeated Zelina Vega after a hard-fought battle. At Night of Champion 2023, she faced one of the greatest of all time, Natalya, with her title on the line.

To everyone's surprise, Mami made quick work of her opponent by picking up the victory in about 70 seconds. She will now look on to have a worthy contender for her title.

If you're wondering if Rhea Ripley is dating Dominik Mysterio in real-life, we've got the answer right here.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes