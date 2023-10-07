Why did Rhea Ripley invite WWE star to SmackDown? Exploring possible reasons 

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day made their appearance on the latest edition of SmackDown. At the beginning of the episode, the heel faction was seen entering the arena. That's when they saw JD McDonagh waiting for them. Upon seeing JD, Damian Priest was quick to express his displeasure.

However, Rhea Ripley dismissed the same, and said she was the one who had invited McDonagh to SmackDown. This led to Damian accepting Ripley's decision and moving on. After this segment aired, many are wondering what was the purpose behind the Aussie's invitation to JD McDonagh.

While there could be many probable reasons behind the same, Ripley most likely invited JD McDonagh to be a backup in case things escalated during their appearance on the blue brand. Another potential reason could be to act as cover for Damian Priest, who was reportedly injured during a live event.

Expand Tweet

Whatever the reason may be, Ripley's decision to call upon JD McDonagh proved to be great. Towards the end of the show, there was a brawl between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline against John Cena, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and LA Knight. While McDonagh got beat, him being there definitely made an impact.

Rhea Ripley and Paul Heyman shook hands to form an alliance

Until now, The Judgment Day and The Bloodline were two of the most dominant factions on RAW and SmackDown respectively. However, this week on SmackDown, both groups have now seemingly formed an alliance. The development comes right after a meeting between Rhea Ripley and Paul Heyman.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Ripley proposed the idea of The Bloodline joining forces with The Judgment Day. While Heyman seemingly loved the prospect, he told Ripley that he would have to seek the authorization of Roman Reigns to make the alliance official.

Later, The Bloodline found themselves ostensibly outgunned against John Cena and LA Knight towards the end of the show. However, that's when The Judgment Day made their entrance, and Rhea Ripley proceeded towards Paul Heyman. The duo shook hands and Heyman said, 'authorized,' indicating the beginning of a new partnership.

Expand Tweet

While both factions must have thought they would land a massive beating on Cena and Knight, they were wrong about it because Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso came to the aid of Cena and Knight. Rhodes, Jey, Cena, and Knight successfully neutralized both heel factions and ended SmackDown in a good position.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.