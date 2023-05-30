Why is Rhea Ripley known as "Mami?" Exploring Origins of WWE's viral nickname

Rhea Ripley's fan base is growing every day. With her victories and excellent performances, she is stealing everyone's hearts despite being a heel.

There is no denying that Rhea Ripley will be WWE's biggest name in 2023. She can't be stopped, and every week her popularity grows even more. She adopted a new character after she joined Judgement Day, and the change resonated strongly with fans. Dominik Mysterio quickly adopted the nickname "Mami" for Ripley, which has been widely popular amongst the WWE Universe.

Everyone began referring to her as Mami from that point onwards. As a result, she developed her fandom, and whenever she graced them with her presence, they would begin screaming "Mami." The success or failure of every character can be traced back to the audience, and this time around, the audience elected to back Ripley's new identity, and at the same time, she hasn't disappointed them.

The term "Mami" has become popular among fans and has even become a catchphrase. This exemplifies Ripley's commanding presence both inside and outside the ring.

Ripley recently discussed the history of the phrase "Mami" on The Ringer with Pete Rosenberg. This is what she had to say:

"So me being the little menace that I am, I was like, you know what? I ordered an Eddie Guerrero shirt, the one that said, ‘I’m your Papi’, and I was like, I’m just gonna wear it and see what happens. I wore it and the internet exploded."

"Eventually, I was like, ‘Yo, we should make some more shirts’, but they were like, ‘Maybe we’ll change it in Mami’, so that’s where Mami came from." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Rhea Ripley recently recreated an iconic Shawn Michaels moment on WWE RAW with Seth Rollins.

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW included a fantastic Shawn Michaels moment that featured Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins.

The moment saw Rollins exit the ring and place his hands on Rhea's shoulder, who mistook him for Dominik. She had a priceless expression of amazement and amusement when she moved her head to the right and noticed that it was not who she believed.

Shawn Michaels did something similar when he left the ring during the 2006 Survivor Series and began to embrace Melina. The former women's champion went along, thinking her partner Johnny Nitro was standing next to her, but was startled to see that it was the Heartbreak Kid instead.

