Why did Rhea Ripley stop Damian Priest from cashing in on an injured Seth Rollins on WWE RAW? Exploring potential reason

After a brutal match at WWE Payback, Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura had unfinished business on RAW. Ricochet stepped up to support The Visionary on the red brand, battling Nakamura in a match in the show's first hour. The latter tried to injure Ricochet as a part of the segment, but Rollins made the save.

For his efforts, The King of Strong Style battered the Champ's injured body against the steel steps. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest watched backstage, but Ripley prevented Priest from capitalizing on the moment. Why did she stop him?

There are a few possibilities. One is that Rollins wasn't completely knocked out or helpless. Cash-ins have happened when stars have just competed in matches. Others have been after huge attacks. This was in between those situations.

Another possible reason for delaying the cash-in is that they were slated for a big promo on RAW after a triumphant showing at Payback. It would have added to the segment, but the group had ring time set up to bask in their title glory.

Taking advantage of a slightly depleted Rollins would have delayed the in-ring segment, as Priest got a present during the promo.

Another huge factor is that Nakamura was still present. He might have prevented the cash-in since he wanted to take the title from Rollins.

Having another star present has helped Roman Reigns remain Universal Champion for three years. Austin Theory couldn't cash in because of the constant presence of the Bloodline.

The Judgment Day could add more RAW gold to its ranks

The in-ring segment was also crucial for a few reasons. One was that it allowed the group to prove that they were the top dogs on RAW. They have all of the gold on except for the World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles.

Top-tier factions usually have multiple Champions within the group. It happened with DX, Evolution, the Four Horsemen, and the Bloodline.

Speaking of the Bloodline, Ripley even claimed that Judgment Day was now the top group in all of WWE.

Damian Priest is still Mr. Money in the Bank. As a part of the in-ring segment, JD McDonagh presented him with a new purple and black-themed briefcase.

Ripley could have also prevented Priest from cashing in because he was set to receive a custom briefcase. Rollins will be vulnerable as World Heavyweight Champion, and the briefcase could be the avenue to add yet more gold to RAW's top faction.

