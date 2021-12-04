Why was Ric Flair put in a medically induced coma?

Ric Flair is one of the biggest legends of the professional wrestling industry. The Nature Boy has served years in the wrestling world with his amazing in-ring skills and has contributed heavily to the business with some incredible matches.

Ric Flair might be considered evergreen in the world of pro wrestling, but considering his age, it is fairly understandable that The Nature Boy has suffered with multiple health-related issues over the years.

With that being said, the one curious question that has arisen on several occasions is, why was Ric Flair in a medically induced coma?

The answer to that is, Flair was put in a medically induced coma for his kidney and heart concerning issues, which happened due to excessive alcohol abuse.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the multi-time world champion also accepted the fact that he used to think of himself as a non-alcoholic, whereas, he was a complete addict.

He even confirmed that he won’t be touching alcohol in future, because he never wants to face situations as such ever again.

“I didn’t think I was an alcoholic, but obviously I was. I’ll never drink again, I never want to go through this again,” stated Flair. (H/T- PEOPLE)

Ric Flair's latest run in WWE

Ric Flair was heavily involved in WWE recently before being granted his release from the company in 2021.

During one of his recent runs with WWE, Flair got himself engaged in a feud between Triple H and Batista. The Nature Boy sided himself with The Game, who went toe-to-toe with The Animal, in a feud which was heavily influenced by former members of Evolution.

Ric Flair was also in a storyline involving Lacey Evans, which ended abruptly when Evans had to take a leave because she was pregnant. She and her husband welcomed their second child in October, and she has yet to announce any impending return to action.

Things basically went south for Flair after that. He had no prominent role to fill, and felt underappreciated. In August of 2021, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion asked for his release from the company and was granted it.

Since his departure, Flair has appeared in AAA and in NWA, as well. We'll have to wait and see what the future holds for him.

Will we ever see Ric Flair make another appearance for WWE again? Or, will he eventually sign with All Elite Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

