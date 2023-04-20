Why did Roman Reigns acknowledge female WWE star? The age at which he did the unthinkable

Roman Reigns frequently requests the WWE Universe to acknowledge him. Meanwhile, Twitter users were pleased to see The Head of The Table acknowledging someone else in a vintage photo.

Many years before he became The Tribal Chief, Reigns was a fan of the Hall of Famer. Trish Stratus' life-size cardboard cutout was on display in Reigns' room, and it looked like she had also signed it for the wrestler.

In the picture, a teenaged Roman, sporting a yellow shirt, can be seen grinning next to a photograph of Stratus, who recently returned to WWE and turned heel.

Over the years, there have been quite a few female wrestlers in WWE whom fans have had a soft spot for. Roman Reigns probably had a celebrity crush, as many young people do, and it's obvious from this picture that The Tribal Chief's favorite wrestler back in the day was Trish Stratus.

Stratus was without a doubt the pioneer of the WWE women's division. In an era when female wrestlers were only considered eye candy, the seven-time Women's Champion revolutionized women's wrestling. And like many other wrestling fans, Roman Reigns was a major Trish Stratus fan.

It can be difficult for a man who likes to urge fans to acknowledge him to find someone that he himself acknowledges.

Will Roman Reigns be at WWE Backlash 2023?

Reigns has kept up a part-time schedule over the past couple of years, which means he doesn't always appear weekly in WWE programming and only competes at the most prestigious live events. When Reigns takes a week or two off, it's normal for other superstars to shine, and Backlash won't be an exception.

On May 6, WWE will travel to Puerto Rico for the event. Reigns may not appear at the PLE, and there is enough suspense heading out of WrestleMania to keep him off the schedule. This isn't negative, as it will allow Reigns to take some time off and be available for the next premium live event.

