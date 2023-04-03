Why did Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39? Potential reason behind WWE's baffling decision

Cody Rhodes took on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of the second night of WrestleMania 39. However, things didn't turn out too well for The American Nightmare in the match as he succumbed to a heartbreaking loss.

WWE's decision to have Reigns successfully retain his titles against Rhodes has left fans divided on the internet. Given The American Nightmare was the favorite to dethrone the Head of the Table at The Show of Shows. This has left fans scratching their heads. However, there could be several factors involved behind the controversial booking decision.

One such reason could be that WWE wants Roman Reigns to complete 1000-days as WWE Champion. The Tribal Chief has had a dominating reign as the Universal Champion for the last three years. Reigns is very close to creating history and it can be argued that the company didn't want him to drop the title before completing the feat.

Another possible reason for Reigns' victory could be that the company wants its current poster boy to be the champion when the reported Endeavor sale happens. For those unaware, a recent report has revealed that WWE will be absorbed into the Endeavor Group very soon.

On another note, Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes managed to live up to the expectations of fans for the most part. The duo complemented each other well inside the WWE ring to produce a quality bout.

Solo Sikoa helped Roman Reigns prevail over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

While fans were speculating about Solo Sikoa turning on Roman Reigns to cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, that didn't happen. Instead, The Enforcer helped The Tribal Chief defeat The American Nightmare.

During the closing moments of the match, Solo delivered a devastating Samoan Spike to Rhodes while the referee was distracted. Following that, The Head of the Table speared The American Nightmare before pinning him to successfully defend his Championships.

On another note, while Cody seems far from done with The Bloodline, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Reigns post-WrestleMania 39. It wouldn't be surprising if The American Nightmare faces The Tribal Chief in a rematch very soon.

Do you want Cody Rhodes to get another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

