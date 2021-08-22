5 reasons behind Roman Reigns victory over John Cena at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns and John Cena competed in the main event of WWE SummerSlam with the Universal Champion on the line. Reigns and Cena had a great buildup to the contest before battling in the ring. The two men competed in a match that lasted 23 minutes.

Reigns took down The Franchise Player with a few signature moves to retain his Universal title in the final moments of SummerSlam. It was arguably the biggest match of the night and it allowed Reigns to pick up another dominant victory over a top superstar.

WWE did well to build up towards the big match, and both superstars delivered. The match not only marked the return of Cena to the WWE ring, but it also gave Roman Reigns a huge boost during his current reign.

However, many Cena fans will be disappointed with the result and may wonder why the Leader of the Cenation lost to The Tribal Chief. Cena was close to winning his 17th World Championship, but could not put away Reigns even after hitting some big moves.

Take a look at the five reasons behind Roman Reigns’ massive victory over John Cena at WWE SummerSlam this year.

#5. Roman Reigns defeated John Cena so he wouldn’t have to leave WWE like he'd vowed to

On the episode of WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam, Roman Reigns decided to up the stakes for his match against John Cena. Reigns vowed to leave WWE if Cena were to successfully pin him at SummerSlam.

The stipulation sounded too good to be true, but Reigns shook Cena’s hand to make it official. It seemed like something Reigns had done to Daniel Bryan not too long ago.

On the April 30th episode of WWE SmackDown, Bryan fought Reigns in a championship vs. career match. Bryan failed to defeat The Tribal Chief, and has not been seen in WWE ever since.

The stakes were high and WWE could not afford to let go of its hottest superstar on SmackDown, even for John Cena's sake. The Tribal Chief has been one of the best things about the company since his return at SummerSlam 2020.

Therefore, the WWE creative team gave Reigns a big victory in the main event of SummerSlam 2021. The Tribal Chief defeated Cena to remain a part of WWE and retain his Universal Championship.

