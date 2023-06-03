Why did Roman Reigns get a new championship on SmackDown? All you need to know about the title!

Roman Reigns was presented with a new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt on SmackDown on June 2, 2023. The idea behind the new belt was to merge the WWE and the Universal Championships.

If Roman Reigns continued to hold both the Universal and the WWE Championships, there would always be speculations about splitting the titles and moving them back to their original brands. The company brought back the World Heavyweight Championship to ensure RAW wasn’t left without a belt. During the announcement, Triple H revealed that the World Heavyweight Championship would be exclusive to the red brand.

Seth Rollins secured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023. With The Visionary holding one belt, Roman Reigns would always have had the upper hand with two belts around his waist. To bring the champions to par, it was important to introduce just one belt for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Additionally, the new belt marks the beginning of a new dominant era for The Tribal Chief, an accolade to keep him encompassing 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns had a further fall-out with The Usos on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown on June 2, 2023, was supposed to be about Roman Reigns receiving the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt. Of course, Paul Heyman wanted it to go smoothly without any interference, and Adam Pearce confirmed that security was in place to ensure the same.

After Triple H unveiled the new title and presented it to The Tribal Chief, The Usos arrived in the arena. Jimmy Uso explained why he superkicked The Tribal Chief in the face at Night of Champions, claiming he wanted to protect his brother, Jey Uso, from further humiliation by The Tribal Chief. For a while, Solo Sikoa switched sides after acknowledging Reigns but revealing that he would stand by his brothers.

The altercation went on until Jimmy Uso shoved Reigns in the face. At this point, Jey Uso interfered. He tried to make both sides understand how The Usos and Reigns needed each other. For a while, it seemed both Jimmy Uso and The Tribal Chief agreed, considering they shared a hug.

However, Reigns revealed that the situation could not revert to what it was with a simple "no." The segment ended after Solo Sikoa executed a Samoan Spike on Jimmy Uso before leaving the ring with Roman Reigns.

