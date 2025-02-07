Why isn't Roman Reigns part of that WWE locker room anymore? Real reason why he left revealed

Roman Reigns' comeback at SummerSlam 2020 marked the beginning of a new era. He became the Universal Champion at Payback 2020, and unified the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38, becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

During his time as the Undisputed WWE Champion, The OTC not only became the face of the company but also a leader of the locker room. However, with time, it seemed that he moved away from being one of the boys in the locker room to becoming someone more business-oriented - the face of the company and more of an international superstar. Now, Roman Reigns has finally spoken about why he is no longer a part of the locker room.

Trending

Prior to the Royal Rumble, The OG Bloodline leader had been a part of the No Wrestling Contest podcast. During the conversation, he revealed that at some point, he had to pick between being a superstar or one of the boys in the locker room. He chose to be the former and left his locker room days behind.

"I miss being in the locker room. I miss the camaraderie, that bond with the boys, but I had to grow up. It was time to pick either be a superstar or be one of the boys. I picked business. But, yeah, I miss being in there, being able to guide those guys, not just the family, but the whole locker room and be one of those leaders."

WWE might be planning a non-title match for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

One of the most impactful moments of Royal Rumble 2025 was the ringside brawl between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. The Visionary Curb Stomped The OTC and assaulted the Second City Saint, leading to murmurs that the three could be battling each other soon.

Jey Uso seems to be heading toward challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41 while John Cena could win the Elimination Chamber and have a match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title. Considering both championships are accounted for, it opens up Reigns, Punk, and Rollins for a match.

WWE provided a glimpse of what it would be like to have the three superstars in the ring. It is possible the company will bank on the momentum and the fan reactions, to book a Triple Threat Match between The Visionary, The OTC, and The Second City Saint at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback