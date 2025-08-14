Why is Roman Reigns still not booked for a match at Clash in Paris? 

Roman Reigns is currently at odds with Seth Rollins and his faction in WWE. After SummerSlam, the next major premium live event in the Stamford-based promotion's calendar is Clash in Paris. Interestingly, Rollins' match for the upcoming PLE has been announced, and it doesn't include The OTC. The Visionary is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Ad

Fans are surprised by Reigns' omission from the bout and are wondering why The Head of the Table has not been booked for Clash in Paris yet. Despite being advertised for the event, it is still unclear what Roman Reigns will be doing on August 31, thanks to The Vision.

On the August 4 episode of RAW, after the villainous faction laid waste to LA Knight and CM Punk, Roman Reigns came out. While The OTC managed to get the upper hand in a 3-on-1 situation at first, he was soon overwhelmed by the numbers game. All three members of the heel group hit their respective finishers on Reigns, who was left lying in the middle of the ring.

Ad

Trending

Ad

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

As a result of this brutal attack, The OTC was nowhere to be seen on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Hence, there has been no update on his status for the upcoming PLE. That being said, The Head of the Table is set to appear on next week's edition of the red brand, where fans can expect the Stamford-based promotion to announce Roman Reigns' match for Clash in Paris.

Ad

Roman Reigns could face 36-year-old star at WWE Clash in Paris

While fans expected Roman Reigns to be directly involved with Seth Rollins in his next match, recent developments suggest the Triple H-led creative team is planning to book The Head of the Table against Bronson Reed. While all three members of The Vision have targeted Reigns, The Auszilla appears to have taken things to another level with his tactics.

Ad

On the RAW before SummerSlam, Reed and Breakker took out Reigns and Jey Uso. After The Dog of WWE speared The OTC and Uso through the barricade, the Australian star went on to steal Reigns' shoes. Reed was given the name 'The Tribal Thief' for his actions.

While Breakker and Reed fell short against the OG Bloodline members in a tag team match at SummerSlam, the 36-year-old continued to haunt Reigns the following week on RAW. After the heel faction brutally attacked Reigns, Reed once again stole The OTC's shoes, extending his collection.

This suggests that we may be heading toward a one-on-one showdown between The Tribal Chief and The Auszilla at Clash in Paris on August 31. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans will have to tune in next week to see what the future holds for Roman Reigns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More