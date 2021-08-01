Why was Roman Reigns suspended from WWE?

About five years ago, current Universal Champion Roman Reigns was legitimately suspended by WWE. He was quite a big name in WWE five years ago as he is now, though he was playing the role of a babyface at the time.

At Money In The Bank 2016, Roman Reigns lost the WWE World title to former Shield stablemate Seth Rollins. Rollins immediately lost the belt to Jon Moxley, who cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on the newly-crowned champion.

24 hours later, WWE announced a Triple Threat match for the WWE World title at Battleground, pitting Reigns, Rollins and Moxley against each other. The next day, WWE took fans by surprise when it announced that Roman Reigns had been suspended. The suspension was a result of Reigns violating the promotion's talent wellness policy.

Roman Reigns took to Twitter shortly after WWE's public announcement and tweeted out a statement reacting to the same. Here's what The Tribal Chief had to say to the WWE Universe:

I apologize to my family, friends and fans for my mistake in violating WWE’s wellness policy. No excuses. I own it.

Courtesy of his suspension, Roman Reigns was absent from WWE TV during the entire buildup to Battleground. Reigns made his return to WWE at Battleground but failed to win the title. Moxley came out for the match with the WWE title on his shoulder and left the building with the coveted belt still in his hands.

What is Roman Reigns up to now?

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest superstar in WWE and is doing the best work of his career on SmackDown.

It has been a while since Roman Reigns made the mistake of violating WWE's talent wellness policy. He has grown as an in-ring performer as well as a human being and has learnt from his past mistakes.

Reigns turned heel at SummerSlam 2020 and went on to win the Universal title mere days later. No one on the SmackDown roster has been able to dethrone Reigns so far. It's safe to say that Reigns is going to be a mainstay on WWE TV for a long time to come.

Edited by Jack Cunningham