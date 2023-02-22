Roman Reigns is the man with one finger, two belts, and G.O.A.T. status up in the air. He is without question the biggest star in WWE today, ruling over the entire company with an iron fist.

Reigns is not your run-of-the-mill World Champion. Indeed, you would have noticed him gracing the ring with two World Title belts, those being the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship. This came to be following his victory over then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, after which he unified Lesnar's title with his Universal Championship.

Since April 3, 2022, The Tribal Chief (and Paul Heyman) has been carrying two belts to the ring. Although they are two separate titles, they are collectively referred to as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The champion has been defending both titles simultaneously since WrestleMania 38, emerging victorious every single time.

Adding the WWE Championship to his Universal Championship reign made Roman Reigns the first Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While the concept is not without its merits, it also comes with its fair share of cons, something WWE has come to realize in recent times.

The problem with Roman Reigns holding two belts

Roman Reigns having two belts in his possession makes him look more dominant than other World Champions, but it comes at the expense of the rest of the roster. An example of this is the most recent dilemma concerning the main event of WrestleMania 39, where WWE backed themselves into a corner.

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and established himself as the man who will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Show of Shows. However, Sami Zayn's betrayal of the Bloodline saw him become the hottest babyface in the company. Fans rallied behind him as the man to take the champion down, but WWE could not commit to it due to Rhodes also having a stellar storyline heading into 'Mania.

WWE gave Zayn his shot at the Head of the Table at Elimination Chamber, where he failed to win the belts. This wouldn't have been a problem if the titles were separated like they were pre-WrestleMania 38. That would have allowed the former Honorary Uce and The American Nightmare to challenge for and win the Universal Championship.

Nevertheless, the situation WWE finds itself in now is Roman Reigns defending his two belts against Dusty Rhodes' baby boy at WrestleMania 39. We are excited for it and hope it ushers in a new era for the company!

