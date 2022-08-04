Why was Ronda Rousey fined by WWE in 2019?

Ronda Rousey is currently among the biggest stars in WWE. Being The Baddest Woman on the Planet, she can sometimes get out of control.

At SummerSlam 2022, she assaulted a referee, for which she was fined by the company. However, this is not the first time she's been fined for her actions. If you're wondering why she was fined back in 2019, we've got you covered.

Rousey was involved in a heated rivalry with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair leading up to WrestleMania 35. During the buildup, fans saw her turn heel and talk trash about the entire professional wrestling industry. She also assaulted Dana Brooke and punched a referee before leaving the ring.

Due to her punching a WWE official, she was fined an undisclosed amount by the company. WWE then released a statement confirming the punishment:

"Ronda Rousey has been fined by WWE as a result of her unprofessional actions last Monday night on Raw. Due to the confidentiality of Rousey's contract, the amount of the fine will not be disclosed. Appropriate action has been taken," wrote WWE.com.

Her rivalry with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair eventually went on to main event the Show of Shows as it appeared incredibly personal. If you're wondering if she had real-life heat with Big Time Becks, we've got the answer right here.

Ronda Rousey has been at the top of WWE's Women's division in 2022

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has certainly made her mark on the women's division since her comeback earlier this year. She returned in the Women’s Royal Rumble match and was able to outlast 29 other competitors to win the bout.

Rousey then chose to face SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. After a controversial loss at the event, she defeated her rival in an "I Quit" match to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

The former UFC star successfully defended her title against the likes of Natalya and Raquel Rodríguez. At Money in the Bank 2022, she lost the championship to Liv Morgan, who successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

Unfortunately, the former SmackDown Women's Champion suffered another controversial loss to Morgan at SummerSlam and later got suspended. Hopefully, she will be back in the title hunt soon.

When will fans see Ronda Rousey back in action? Only time will tell.

