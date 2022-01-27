Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey were engaged in one of the most heated WWE feuds in recent memory. They were two of the first three women to ever main event WrestleMania, alongside Charlotte Flair.

During the rivalry, fans saw many unexpected twists and turns and there was even a time when the two offended each other with personal tweets. People still wonder to this day if the hate was real.

Did Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch have real-life heat?

There have been times when friends have engaged in fierce rivalries on-screen with each other. However, it isn't usual for the competitors to speak ill about their rivals outside the squared circle. This particular feud seemed real as Rousey even crossed lines while calling WWE fake and making fun of Lynch's armbar.

According to a rumor, The Baddest Woman on the Planet was totally against the idea of letting The Man cleanly defeat her at WrestleMania 35. That may be why she lost to Lynch via roll-up. Becky Lynch even mentioned Ronda Rousey's real-life husband Travis Browne in the conflict between the two.

However, it may all be a plan to level up the rivalry. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, all the hate was in kayfabe. The former UFC Champion spread hate towards the company just to create a buzz among fans.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Simon @zombie_simon @davemeltzerWON How much of Ronda's stuff is signed off and how much is a work? I can't imagine wwe is too thrilled with that F Bomb video she just released @davemeltzerWON How much of Ronda's stuff is signed off and how much is a work? I can't imagine wwe is too thrilled with that F Bomb video she just released Everything she is doing is part of a plan. I've explained the psychology of the plan before. It's the 180 version of the same thing they tried to do with LT-Bigelow and other companies like NJPW and UWF style did in he past. Sometimes it worked tremendously. Sometimes not. twitter.com/zombie_simon/s… Everything she is doing is part of a plan. I've explained the psychology of the plan before. It's the 180 version of the same thing they tried to do with LT-Bigelow and other companies like NJPW and UWF style did in he past. Sometimes it worked tremendously. Sometimes not. twitter.com/zombie_simon/s…

In conclusion, we can never be sure. However, the WWE has done in making everything feel real.

Ronda Rousey may return to challenge Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 38

- @FightfulSelect WWE is pushing for a Ronda Rousey return WWE is pushing for a Ronda Rousey return- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/Esnsl4zFQ8

As WWE Royal Rumble 2022 draws closer, rumors of Rousey's return increase exponentially. It has been years since she was last seen in a WWE ring. She recently gave birth to her daughter in September 2021 and has been spotted training ahead of a potential return.

As reported by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, there are plans to have the former RAW Women's Champion challenge Big Time Becks at the Show of Shows.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet winning the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match will be the perfect way to book a much-awaited dream match at WrestleMania.

If she does return and win the Rumble, fans will surely see some more heated promos between the two megastars. The match will probably be the main event of the Showcase of the Immortals.

Are you excited to see Ronda Rousey's return? let us know in the comments section!

