In 1996, Sable made her WWE debut. She became well-known for her roles in graphic narratives. She earned more TV time because of the seductive roles she played. Attitude Era Sable gained notoriety and status as one of the top WWE performers very rapidly. But her reign as a top star was short-lived due to her falling out with the organization.

In 1999, she abruptly left WWE, and shortly thereafter, she filed a $110 million lawsuit citing sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions. In her suit against the company, the former Women's Champion claimed that she was asked to compete topless against Debra McMichael on RAW but turned down the offer. She said that a sizable group of children and teenagers used to watch the program.

During her three-year run with WWE, she allegedly endured additional sexual harassment, including pressure to participate in inappropriate storylines. The former Miss Slammy also made numerous claims about the business and the working conditions behind the scenes. Sable mentioned that male wrestlers would frequently access the women's locker room without authorization.

Some of the allegations were absurd, while others were predictable, given the nature of wrestling. On his Grilling JR. podcast, Jim Ross addressed the situation.

According to JR, the entire lawsuit was a pretext to be fired from WWE. He thought Sable was using that as leverage to quit the business and move to Hollywood. Here is what he said:

"We were not going to release her. Not seeing Sable in a match and having her at a house show when she was there as an attraction was nice, but we didn't have to have her. She was trying to ease out of the wrestling world to try her hand at a Hollywood thing. It's every little girl's dream. It didn't come as a shock." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Sable returned to WWE in 2003

Sable unexpectedly made a comeback to WWE in April 2003 as a member of the SmackDown brand. To overthrow his daughter as SmackDown's general manager, Vince McMahon joined forces with the blonde beauty.

Sable would be inserted into other storylines until she eventually departed WWE once more, this time amicably in August 2004, to spend more time with her family, which by then had grown to include Brock Lesnar, who had left WWE a few months earlier.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Recent photo of Sable with her husband Brock Lesnar. Recent photo of Sable with her husband Brock Lesnar. https://t.co/Ehhzmfh1hh

What are your favorite Sable moments? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes