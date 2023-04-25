Why did Sable's first husband stop her from posing for a top lifestyle magazine? Reasons revealed

Sable was one of WWE's top Divas in the late 1990s when Steve Austin was the company's most recognizable face. After reaching a certain level of box office success, the USA network arranged for her to appear on one of their television shows. Her guest appearance on the critically acclaimed TV program Pacific Blue allowed her to advance her career.

Her popularity even overshadowed the professional success of her ex-husband, Marc Mero. Before divorcing in 2004, Mero, who briefly worked for WWE, was married to her. Sable and Marc Mero's marriage had plenty of outside influences. She received an invitation to appear on the cover of Playboy magazine in 1999. Back in the 1990s, when she was a stunner with blonde hair, WWE made every effort to please male fans by utilizing her looks. It was obvious that the seductive Diva appeared on the magazine cover more than once.

Mero had to admit that he didn't like the notion of his wife modeling for an explicit magazine. In an interview, Mero revealed that he turned down the suggestion when Vince McMahon floated it. Marc believes that, in light of his Christian beliefs, he should forbid his wife from appearing in an adult magazine such as Playboy.

It soon outsold any magazine edition before it in terms of sales. Mero insisted that despite this, it caused flaws on the basis of their marriage and that all of their problems sprang from the wrongdoing they had done. Mero thinks that the conflict in their marriage that resulted in their 2004 divorce was brought on by her 1999 photo session.

Sable has been married to Brock Lesnar for 17 years now.

Mero and Sable were married for ten years until divorcing in 2004. She then began dating WWE legend Brock Lesnar.

Sable and Lesnar married in 2006 and have two children together. She has remained by Lesnar's side ever since, even joining him on his wrestling adventures in Japan and in the UFC.

When looking back on her WWE career, her late-90s reign may be described as iconic. Her accomplishments in drawing widespread attention to Monday Night RAW and establishing it as one of its most popular attractions were largely underappreciated.

