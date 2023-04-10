Why was Sabu hospitalized? Update on ECW legend's health scare

Hardcore wrestling legend Sabu was supposed to make an appearance at the Squared Circle Expo III this past weekend on April 7 and 8th in Indianapolis, Indiana. However, the ECW legend was rushed to the hospital shortly after.

The organizers of the wrestling convention provided a statement through their Facebook page on Saturday. The information surrounding the injury is currently sparse, with no confirmed reason yet as to what caused the sudden emergency, only that he suffered it while on the show floor.

"ATTN: Due to having a serious medical emergency while on the show floor, Sabu will not be appearing for the remainder of the Expo. He is currently in route to a local medical facility," [H/T] Squared Circle Expo.

Following the worrisome announcement, Sabu took to Twitter on Sunday to let everyone know he was doing better.

Sabu @TheRealSabuECW Hello everyone I am doing better and thank you for your well wishes Hello everyone I am doing better and thank you for your well wishes ☝️

ECW leans towards a more hardcore and extreme style of wrestling and risk-taker was the perfect puzzle piece for the promotion. The former Heavyweight Champion was one of the most iconic wrestlers in ECW and a fan-favorite due to his willingness to put his body on the line. He was a regular performer in the promotion and played a significant role in shaping its legacy as a trailblazer for the hardcore wrestling genre.

As of now, it is unclear how long his recovery will take. Although he hasn't wrestled since 2021, many fans still want to see the ECW legend make a comeback from his latest injury.

Looking back at Sabu's ECW Career

The "Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying Maniac," is remembered as one of the key wrestlers of the ECW era around the 1990s. The promotion was known for its hardcore and extreme style of wrestling, featuring high-risk stunts and intense violence. Along with Sabu's vicious style, he became one of the most respected wrestlers in the ECW.

He made his debut in 1993 and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. His signature move, the Arabian Facebuster, was one of the most feared maneuvers in wrestling. The ECW legend's use of tables, chairs, and other weapons made his matches unforgettable.

In 1994, the former ECW Heavyweight Champion faced off against Cactus Jack in a Death Match at the Hostile City Showdown event. The fight was incredibly violent. Once Sabu dove off the top rope onto Cactus Jack, which sent both wrestlers crashing through a table.

One of his most memorable and brutal fights in ECW came in 1997, when he faced Terry Funk in a Barbed Wire Match at Born to Be Wired. The event was brutal as both wrestlers suffered severe injuries from barbed wire, and the Death-Defying Maniac even tore his bicep during the match. Despite the injuries, he continued to fight on, showing his incredible toughness and resilience.

Sabu's physical, risk-taking style drew natural comparisons between he & @RealMickFoley creating a dream match scenario at Hostile City Showdown.



: CACTUS JACK VS SABU is available ad-free on "It looked out of control...and sometimes it was."Sabu's physical, risk-taking style drew natural comparisons between he & @RealMickFoley creating a dream match scenario at Hostile City Showdown. #FoleyIsPod : CACTUS JACK VS SABU is available ad-free on AdFreeShows.com "It looked out of control...and sometimes it was."Sabu's physical, risk-taking style drew natural comparisons between he & @RealMickFoley creating a dream match scenario at Hostile City Showdown.#FoleyIsPod: CACTUS JACK VS SABU is available ad-free on AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/WbLjpG5Eej

With his risky style often resulting in injuries, Sabu is no stranger to medical emergencies. Even so, he continued to wrestle and entertain fans around the world, which cemented his legacy as one of the toughest and most dedicated wrestlers of his generation.

