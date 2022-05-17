Sasha Banks and Naomi recently made headlines due to their actions backstage. Speaking of the former, it isn't the first time she has gotten involved in such dissension. In 2019, she asked for her release from WWE.

Why had Sasha Banks asked for her release from WWE?

The Boss was recovering from a shoulder injury and was also suffering from depression. She wanted to figure out her other interests and what she loved apart from wrestling.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, the 30-year-old superstar expressed her thoughts about the situation that occurred in 2019.

“I felt so sad every day and I didn’t know why. I had to take myself away from a situation and such a fast world where I had to stop and realize who Mercedes was and who Sasha Banks was. I had no time off. I never got to see myself, my family. I took that time to figure out what I loved besides wrestling,” said Sasha Banks.

It is sad to hear that one of the most beloved WWE Superstars of this generation had to suffer from depression. Such things happen to the best of us, to say the least.

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the main event of RAW

The May 16, 2022 episode of RAW witnessed something surprisingly uncommon. The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out of the show.

Banks and Naomi were supposed to be a part of the show's main event in a six-woman tag team match also involving Becky Lynch, Nikki A.S.H., Asuka, and Doudrop. However, they left the arena before the match took place.

Instead, fans witnessed a RAW Women's Championship #1 contender's match between Becky Lynch and Asuka, which the latter won.

WWE also released an official statement on social media. It stated that Sasha Banks and Naomi weren't comfortable with two of the superstars involved in the match. Their identities weren't disclosed.

"They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they'd had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract," WWE's official statement.

The statement clearly breaks kayfabe as the company admits its scripted nature. It is unclear if the situation is real or planned. Sportskeeda Wrestling will continue covering the topic.

