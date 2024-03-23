Why did Seth Rollins betray Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) to break up The Shield?

The Shield was one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, quickly gained traction and defeated some of the biggest names in the Stamford-based company. However, Rollins decided to break up the stable at the peak of their run. In this article, we will take a look at why The Visionary turned against his brothers in The Shield.

The biggest reason behind Rollins' betrayal could possibly be greed. The Architect saw the opportunity to get ahead of his own stablemates and took it. In Seth's own words, he did not sell out. This means that he bought into what The Authority was selling at the time: the chance to be the face of the Stamford-based promotion. Rollins, being the opportunist that he is, pulled the trigger and decided to betray his stablemates.

It all worked out quite well for Rollins as he went on to win the WWE Championship and was touted as the face of the Stamford-based company for many years before Roman Reigns hit his peak.

Was it the right time for The Shield to disband?

The Shield was at the peak of their careers when they imploded, leading many people to question if it was the right time to do it. During this time, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, and Roman Reigns were getting noticed by fans and WWE management.

It also marked the time when John Cena's role in the Stamford-based company was diminishing, which meant that it was time to push the next generation of talent. In order for the Stamford-based promotion to create two massive superstars, they saw the potential in Reigns and Rollins and capitalized on the same.

Right from their debut, it was evident that the Stamford-based company cherished Rollins and Reigns, and as The Visionary hit Ambrose and Reigns with a steel chair multiple times, you could not help but feel that a superstar was being made in front of people's eyes.

All three men gained huge popularity, and it turned out to be a stepping stone for them in order to advance in their careers.

It all comes full circle for Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' journey from beginners as members of The Shield to two of the top superstars in the industry will come full circle as the two former stablemates will collide in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

Rollins will have a point to prove against Reigns that he was The Architect behind The Shield and he could also be the one who can end The Bloodline just like he did with his former stable.

Poll : Do you think The Shield broke up at the right time? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion