The Shield, one of the most iconic factions of all time, included Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley) as its members. They were known as the Hounds of Justice.

During a 2014 rivalry with Evolution, Triple H announced his so-called "Plan B." It involved Rollins selling himself out to betray The Shield. Fans still wonder why it exactly happened.

Why did Seth Rollins betray The Shield?

The stable had achieved everything it could, having defeated major teams like Dudley Boyz and Evolution. As stablemates, Rollins and Reigns had a lengthy tag team title reign while Ambrose kept hold of the United States Championship.

Dαʋιԃ ♡'s Seth Rollins @WrestleDeadLock I want Seth Rollins in the bloodline. This sh!t will happen again but two different scenarios, either Roman will betray Seth JUST LIKE THIS. or Seth will try to attack Roman AGAIN, but THIS TIME, Roman will suspect it and snatch the chair out of his hand. I want Seth Rollins in the bloodline. This sh!t will happen again but two different scenarios, either Roman will betray Seth JUST LIKE THIS. or Seth will try to attack Roman AGAIN, but THIS TIME, Roman will suspect it and snatch the chair out of his hand. https://t.co/ScKKW4P9rX

As The Architect of The Shield, Rollins was the least likely to betray his brothers. This was exactly why the company chose him to do so. His breaking up the faction led to his successful gimmick as The Chosen One, and WWE was able to create nuclear heat towards the heel superstar.

In conclusion, Rollins betrayed The Shield as he was the best person to do so.

Seth Rollins' betrayal was the right decision made by WWE

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 9 years ago The Shield made their WWE Debut. After nearly a decade they still have firm control of Professional Wrestling. 9 years ago The Shield made their WWE Debut. After nearly a decade they still have firm control of Professional Wrestling. https://t.co/KkXoQILJW9

It has been years since The Architect betrayed his brothers. The after-effects of this event were positive, to say the least.

Seth Rollins went on to form The Authority, which contained himself, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Kane, and J&J Security. As a member of the faction, he won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed it in in the main event of WrestleMania 31.

Roman Reigns' monumental babyface run began after the end of The Shield. He main-evented four consecutive WrestleManias and went on to defeat stars like The Undertaker, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar.

Dean Ambrose became the most-loved superstar to originate from The Shield. He became the fastest of the three to become a Grand Slam Champion. He engaged himself in interesting rivalries with AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, and Chris Jericho.

As of now, Rollins and Reigns are two of the most important stars of WWE, while Jon Moxley is a former AEW Champion.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Seth Rollins' betrayal was the right decision? Let us know in the comments section!

Edited by Abhinav Singh