Why Seth Rollins deserves to main event WrestleMania

Kartik Tandon FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 159 // 02 Apr 2019, 16:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth vs Lesnar for the Universal championship at Wrestlemania

Brock Lesnar has main-evented two of the last four WrestleManias - he beat Roman Reigns last year at WrestleMania 34 and was eventually booed by the crowd in attendance. This year, a Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair match would be the first women's match in history to main event WrestleMania, and it would be a significant push forward for women's wrestling.

We're now less than a week away from the wrestling spectacle that will be WrestleMania. The build for the greatest WWE event has been a tough journey to this point, and that build has set up what could be one of the best WrestleMania cards in recent history. It has been quite the journey, and we're in the last lap.

The main-event feud has heated up a lot over the past two months. The fact that these highly talented women earned their main spot is note-worthy, especially if one acknowledges the state of women's wrestling a few years ago. It is the biggest women's match in WWE's history and it will feature the company's top-level stars - Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte.

Ronda Rousey brings the mainstream star power that's necessary at WrestleMania, the one event that reaches beyond the usual audiences of wrestling. Becky Lynch is arguably the hottest star in wrestling and has accumulated a large fanbase. WWE capitalized on her sudden rise in popularity, which saw her win the Royal Rumble and book her spot in the main event, whilst fighting through a serious knee injury. Charlotte Flair, the daughter of legendary wrestler Ric Flair, is a big name in the wrestling world with eight championship reigns to her name.

The heavily-anticipated main event we all believed was coming is now a certainty. The closing contest on the WrestleMania 35 card will feature Ronda Rousey, 'The Baddest Woman on the Planet', putting the Raw women's title on the line against 'The Man' Becky Lynch and 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair. Raising the stakes even further, Charlotte will be walking into the match as the SmackDown Women's champion after defeating Asuka for the title. Becky will be the strong favorite to win the match, which will be a fitting conclusion to her storyline, mirroring Daniel Bryan's performance in the main event of WrestleMania 30.

But there's a man who won the 2019 Royal Rumble in Phoenix - Seth Rollins earned the right to choose which world championship he'd challenge for at WrestleMania 35. 'The Architect' chose to slay the beast at the grandest stage of them all.

The reason why Brock and Seth should main event WrestleMania is that Brock Lesnar has been 'The Conqueror' for many years, and watching him finally get destroyed is a story the fans have always wanted to see.

Seth Rollins is a man who has worked very hard throughout his career. He was a big star in the independent scene, often performing in front of less than a thousand in attendance. He paid his dues with blood, sweat, and tears during his development in NXT. People understand and appreciate that Seth deserves to main event WrestleMania and beat Lesnar.

Seth has excelled both as a heel and a face. He became WWE's greatest scoundrel by betraying his own Shield brothers, and then transitioned into a fan-favorite.

Seth Rollins is a good nominee for a locker room leader. He has earned the respect of his peers and that of administration as well. He is a veteran who has been wrestling for more than ten years. There is no other superstar, male or female, who is more reliable in the ring. Furthermore, Seth Rollins is one of the best professional wrestlers in the business and should be given an opportunity to display his skills at the grandest stage of them all at Wrestlemania.

Advertisement