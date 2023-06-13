Why did Seth Rollins issue an open challenge on WWE RAW? 4 reasons for The Visionary's decision 

Seth Rollins is one of WWE's biggest stars. If one is unaware of that fact, tuning into the most recent edition of the red brand will make it abundantly clear. The Visionary's popularity was showcased in a way it never quite has before.

Finn Balor and Seth had an in-ring confrontation. Every time Finn tried to talk, he was completely drowned out by the audience singing Rollins' theme. Their support for him was completely overwhelming, leaving Balor even more frustrated.

The Visionary appeared later on in the same program. During a backstage segment, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he was holding another open challenge for his coveted title on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

This article will examine four possible reasons why Seth made such a bold challenge. Given that The Visionary had just accepted a match with Finn at Money in the Bank, the move certainly seems risky. What's the reasoning for his choice?

Below are four reasons why Seth Rollins issued an open challenge for next week's episode of WWE RAW.

#4. Seth Rollins wants to have great matches on a regular basis

S Jones @Cchazz214 Listen, I know Seth Rollins will put on a banger at Wrestlemania with Logan Paul but he’s due his main event moment. On #WWERaw every week, all house shows, elevates his peers. He deserves top billing! Listen, I know Seth Rollins will put on a banger at Wrestlemania with Logan Paul but he’s due his main event moment. On #WWERaw every week, all house shows, elevates his peers. He deserves top billing! https://t.co/ewVaqKTN9V

Seth Rollins is often called the workhorse of WWE. While there's a lot that goes into the nickname, one of the biggest reasons why The Visionary is given that compliment comes down to his match quality.

There simply aren't many better wrestlers in history than Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. From bell to bell, nobody can touch his high-quality bouts. He's incredible and consistent, which is key. That could also be the driving force behind his open challenge for next week's WWE RAW.

Rollins takes great pride in being the best wrestler in the world and wants to show that off as often as possible. The more open challenges Seth has, the more bangers he'll put on for the audience. For the talented Rollins, open challenges feed his ego.

#3. He wants to prove his championship means more than Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns

The other main reason Seth Rollins is called a workhorse is his work ethic. Not only does he deliver every time he competes, but he's around far more often than the other reigning champion in the company.

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. After years of hard work, the Tribal Chief moved to a part-time schedule. He only wrestles on rare occasions. While he'll appear more frequently, he does so much less than regulars such as Seth.

Throughout the build to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WWE Night of Champions 2023, Rollins regularly took shots at Roman's part-time schedule. He may want to do these open challenges regularly to back up his smack talk against The Head Of The Table.

#2. Seth wants to draw more attention to the red brand

Another possible reason why Seth Rollins is making an open challenge for next week's edition of WWE RAW come to fruition could come down to brand loyalty and his desire to see the red brand be the A-Show.

Right now, SmackDown is unquestionably the top show in WWE. It draws the most viewers and often has the most fans in attendance. While quality is subjective, most would agree that the blue brand is the best weekly program in wrestling today. Seth is likely unhappy with that fact.

If Rollins is the face of Monday Night RAW, he surely wants the brand to be the most successful. He wants more fans to attend RAW and for more viewers to watch the program at home.

Open challenges are exciting, and Seth is keenly aware of that fact, which may be why he issued it in the first place. After all, fans couldn't stop talking about his bout with Damian Priest.

#1. He either doesn't sweat Finn Balor or wants The Prince to think that he doesn't

Finn Balor behind the scenes

While doing things to improve his legacy or help Monday Night RAW is noble, Seth Rollins could be doing things for a different reason. The Visionary is set to battle Finn Balor at WWE Money in the Bank in London, England, and the open challenge could influence that upcoming bout.

If Seth were to lose the World Heavyweight Championship, he'd no longer be able to defend the belt against Finn. Even if Rollins wins, there's a good chance that he'd go into WWE Money in the Bank less than 100%. The decision is a massive gamble on The Visionary's part.

Making the open challenge could be a sign that Seth isn't sweating his upcoming bout with Finn, not worrying about a potential injury. On the other hand, it could be an attempt at getting in Balor's head.

The Prince could make a major mistake if Finn thinks Seth isn't taking him seriously. For now, fans will have to wait and find out which option is more accurate.

