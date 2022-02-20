5 reasons why Seth Rollins must be added to the Title vs. Title match at WrestleMania 38

Seth Rollins challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal title at Royal Rumble 2022. The Visionary's strategy throughout the buildup was to play mind games on his former SHIELD brother. This came to a head when he used the trio's entrance theme and gear to get into Reigns' head right before the match.

As the contest went on, Rollins taunted his former stablemate with callbacks to his betrayal of the group seven years prior. This eventually caused the Tribal Chief to snap and attack The Architect with a steel chair leading to a disqualification.

Roman will defend his title against Royal Rumble winner and new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a Winner-Takes-All bout at WrestleMania 38. This will be their third clash at The Showcase of Immortals. Recently, Rollins teased the possibility of being added to this matchup.

His Money in the Bank cash-in in the main event of WrestleMania 31 is still one of the greatest moments in the history of the Show of Shows. Therefore, fans are excited by the prospect of a proper Triple Threat main event between these megastars.

Here are five reasons why Seth Rollins must be added to the Title vs. Title match at WrestleMania 38:

#5. Seth Rollins has never main evented WrestleMania

Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic Seth Rollins believes he deserves the WWE WrestleMania main event cultaholic.com/posts/seth-rol… Seth Rollins believes he deserves the WWE WrestleMania main event cultaholic.com/posts/seth-rol…

Seth Rollins has been on the WWE main roster for nearly 10 years. In that decade, he has accomplished almost everything. He has won multiple world championships, the Royal Rumble, the Money in the Bank contract, and more. One thing he hasn't been able to do is main-event WrestleMania. Granted, he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract in the main event of WrestleMania 31.

However, this was a last-minute change, not an advertised match. The Beast Slayer deserves to be featured as an attraction in the main event. Having a proper main event feud leading up to a match is no less than he deserves. Making the Champion vs. Champion match a triple-threat will achieve this in style.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh