Why Seth Rollins should be the one to dethrone Brock Lesnar as Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar is about to break a record, and no one is happy about it, but ONE man can save the Universal Title.

Dennis Stansfield ANALYST Feature 07 Jun 2018, 10:07 IST

Brock Lesnar is on the verge of breaking CM Punk's record for the longest reigning world champion in modern WWE history. He has defeated everyone in his path from Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman to Roman Reigns. There aren't many people left for him to defeat, but if there is one man on the RAW roster at the moment that should take the belt off of Lesnar, it is Seth Rollins.

Until earlier this year, Rollins' face turn was kind of stale and going nowhere. He was putting on good matches, but his feuds were pretty much run of the mill, especially after his feud with Triple H ended. The Shield reunion rejuvenated him, but that was short-lived, as the reunion ended before it got momentum.

However, after his performance in the gauntlet match on RAW in February, in which he lasted 65 minutes and eliminated Roman Reigns and John Cena, which is the modern-day equivalent of Chris Jericho defeating The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the same night, he has been the hottest act on RAW, and arguably the entire main roster. Every time he comes out, he gets huge pops and "Burn It Down" chants. He has also put on show-stealing matches with Finn Balor and The Miz among others in the past few months.

Rollins and Lesnar also have a history of their own as well. as Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during Lesnar's match against Reigns at WrestleMania 31. They later had a one on one match at Battleground the same year for the title, but that was interrupted by the return of The Undertaker, who attacked Lesnar and caused the match to end in a DQ. So Rollins can say that he has technically never lost to Lesnar, which not many people can say.

Also, Rollins is a believable challenger and can get a good match out of Lesnar, who hasn't had one in a while. His matches with Strowman and Samoa Joe were both underwhelming from what fans were expecting, and we don't need another Reigns v. Lesnar match anytime soon, not that their matches have been horrible, but fans are just tired of it.

Aside from Rollins, who else is there on the RAW roster that can face Lesnar and be believable? Samoa Joe is on Smackdown now, Lesnar has defeated Strowman twice, even though Strowman was only pinned once. As mentioned before, Reigns and Lesnar have been done too many times.

The case could be made for Finn Balor, but I still don't think he is built up well enough to face Lesnar yet. The only other person that could give Lesnar a run for his money is Bobby Lashley, but he has been booked horribly since his return.

Rollins' first World title reign wasn't bad by any means, but it was also underwhelming in my opinion. But that was three years ago, and Rollins has improved tremendously since then. given that and how red-hot Rollins has been lately, I can't think of anyone better on the RAW roster at the moment to take the belt off of Lesnar than him, and it should happen at SummerSlam in two months.