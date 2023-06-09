Why did Sheamus become a referee mid-match? This is what happened next

The contributions from Sheamus in entertaining wrestling fans over the years have been second to none. From taking part in historic matches to being involved in many hilarious segments, the 45-year-old has seen it all in his career with WWE.

However, one of the most memorable and hilarious Sheamus moments in WWE would be when 'The Celtic Warrior' became a referee mid-match. During his battle against Michael McGillicutty (aka Curtis Axel), the Irishman had the latter on his shoulders, and holding him, he started spinning.

This action led to McGillicutty's head spinning, and instead of pinning his opponent, he went to pin the referee. This is when The Celtic Warrior stepped in and counted to three. Thinking he had won the match, McGillicutty started celebrating by raising his hands.

With both the crowd at the arena and the commentators having a laugh, The Celtic Warrior finally put an end to things by delivering his finisher White Noise and securing the victory against McGillicutty.

Sheamus has suffered an embarrassing loss himself

Sheamus and Cesaro moments before their embarrassing loss

While the match against the Irishman was not a memorable night for Michael McGillicutty, he can be a little happier knowing that The Celtic Warrior too has had embarrassing losses. One such loss where the former champion had to suffer embarrassment was at WrestleMania 34.

At the mega event, Sheamus and Cesaro were to defend their Tag Team Championship against Braun Strowman and his mystery partner. With many curious to know who Strowman would team up with, the 39-year-old picked a kid from the crowd named Nicholas.

While the kid did not really play an active role in the match, Strowman beat Cesaro and The Celtic Warrior with ease to become the WWE Tag Team Champion along with Nicholas. Despite Nicholas' lack of involvement in the match, the Irish wrestler had an embarrassing loss against a kid in tag team competition.

Sheamus seemingly wants to compete against Seth Rollins

Ever since Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles at Night Of Champions to win the World Heavyweight Championship, The Visionary has been a hot topic in WWE. And with him wanting to be an active champion, many in the company have their eyes set on Rollins.

One such wrestler who seems to have expressed his desire to face Seth Rollins is The Celtic Warrior. On Twitter, the 45-year-old wrote about the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion:

"@WWE @WWERollins I'll fight his tailor 🐆"

While nothing between the two has been made official, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Irishman step into the ring against Seth. Maybe winning the title won't be in the cards for the veteran, but fans can at least expect an entertaining match.

