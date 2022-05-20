Why did Stephanie McMahon announce a leave of absence from WWE?

Stephanie McMahon recently announced that she's taking a temporary leave of absence from WWE. The news came via her official Twitter account on Thursday, revealing it was happening effective immediately.

Stephanie McMahon holds the position of WWE Chief Brand Officer. She oversees the development of the company's global brand strength and is responsible for ensuring WWE maintains its great image and appeal globally.

Since she was a young girl, Stephanie has been a part of her father, Vince McMahon's business. Since then, her rise up the WWE ranks has been meteoric. Her current position as one of the top employees is a testament to her hard work and dedication.

Naturally, the question arises why Stephanie McMahon has taken a leave of absence from WWE. If you're looking for an answer, we have it for you right here.

According to Stephanie McMahon, she's taking a break from her job to focus on her family. She tweeted about her situation, saying she's looking forward to picking up where she left off right after her hiatus:

“As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.”

Stephanie McMahon and her family break

Stephanie McMahon is WWE royalty. She's the granddaughter of Vince McMahon Sr., the daughter of Vince McMahon, and is married to one of the greatest wrestlers in Triple H.

McMahon's family break will see her focus on her husband and three children. She's a loving wife and mother, with HHH saying she was a "rock" for him throughout his recent health issues.

For many years, the Billion Dollar Princess has been one of WWE's pillars. In addition to being a significant backstage and boardroom influence, she has also stepped into the ring when called. Her on-screen authoritarian character has been one of the most memorable parts of the product. When it comes to her wrestling career, it's extremely underrated.

We hope Stephanie McMahon enjoys quality time with her family away from the hustle and bustle of WWE life. Her near and dear ones will appreciate her presence. The break will also help her revitalize and be more productive when she returns.

