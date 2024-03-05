Why did Sting choose to face Seth Rollins first in WWE instead of The Undertaker? Know the story

Sting versus The Undertaker was heavily speculated during The Icon’s stint in WWE. Fans have wanted to see a clash between the two superstars since the Attitude Era. Unfortunately, Vince McMahon failed to capitalize on the dream match-up when he had the chance.

The former Vigilante had four matches during his time in the Stamford-based promotion. His first match saw him lose to Triple H at WrestleMania 31. Stinger’s next PLE would turn out to be his last for WWE, as he injured himself during his world title match against Seth Rollins.

During a recent interview with CBS Sports, Steve Borden recalled he agreed to the match with Rollins because he wanted it to lead to a dream match against The Undertaker. Unfortunately, the match is off the table as both men have retired from active in-ring competition.

“I thought, ‘Well, maybe if I get my foot in the door, we’ll see what happens.’ So I got my foot in the door. We did a WrestleMania with Triple H and then Vince called and said, ‘Hey, I want you to have a world title match with Seth. Would you be willing to do that?’ ‘Yeah, I’d be willing to do that.’ Still, in hopes that somehow I could get in there with Taker.” (H/T CBS Sports)

Michael Cole gave a shout-out to Sting on WWE RAW

Borden wrestled his farewell match at AEW Revolution last night. The Icon teamed up with longtime tag team partner Darby Allin against The Young Bucks.

The pair retained their AEW World Tag Team Championship against Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

WWE mentioned the Hall of Famer on RAW this week. Michael Cole gave a shout-out to the legend and congratulated him on capping off an illustrious career. Pat McAfee also referenced Stinger’s tag team match from last night.

