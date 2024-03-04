Why is Sting in the WWE Hall of Fame despite his disappointing run in the company?

Sting wrestled the final match of his career at AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The Icon is one of the longest-serving servants of this business and has given fans some unforgettable memories.

The former World Champion has three Hall of Fame inductions in his never-ending list of achievements. The three inductions he has are with TNA, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, and the WWE HOF induction.

While Sting has achieved brilliant things everywhere, his WWE run wasn't that fruitful. He had just two matches and lost both of them. Yet, he is in the WWE Hall of Fame, which has confused many fans who are looking for answers.

The answer to this is simple. He achieved so much in WCW that he didn't need to do much in WWE to get an induction. Another thing could be that after the Monday night wars, Vince McMahon bought his competition over.

This means everything WCW owned was now the possession of WWE. This includes even all of its history. While Sting created his remarkable career in Ted Turner's company, merging with Vince McMahon's company meant he not only contributed to the industry but also indirectly contributed to WWE as well.

Different retirement plans were initially thought for WWE Hall of Famer Sting

Sting had announced his plan to retire in October 2023. The former WCW World Champion had revealed that the AEW Revolution would be his final adventure as an active in-ring wrestler. However, The Icon revealed other plans were discussed.

In an interview with Colette Arrand for Pro Wrestling Illustrated, The Icon revealed Tony Khan wanted him to retire at Wembley at All-In this year.

"Tony (Khan) was actually trying to get me to stay longer, maybe retire at Wembley. But it gets tougher and tougher every time you go out there, and you have all of these young guys who are ready to play—there’s only so far you can push it. It’s kind of sad, of course, but, at some point, you just have to do it. There’s a part of me that’s sad, but there’s another part of me that’s relieved. It’s bittersweet, but I’m looking forward to it."

The former WCW Champion wrestling at the age of 64 is a huge milestone in itself. As wrestling purists, we are sad we never got Sting vs. The Undertaker. Nevertheless, we wish him all the best and hope he has the best retired life.

