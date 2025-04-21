The main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 between John Cena and Cody Rhodes is expected to be filled with fireworks and multiple WrestleMania moments. The match was speculated to feature some of the biggest legends in the industry, including WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, the latter, rather than being involved in the main event, made an appearance just before the match.

The legend made his return to announce the attendance for Night Two at WrestleMania 41 and drink some beers before making his way back. This left the WWE Universe disappointed because of the speculations of the legend being involved in the main event.

Fans have been wondering why Steve Austin is not involved in the Undisputed WWE Championship match, even after being present in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The real reason for Austin’s absence from any in-ring competition is that he underwent a total knee replacement surgery last year, which doesn’t allow him to run between the ropes.

During a recent interview on The Takedown On SI, Austin himself addressed a potential return to the ring around WrestleMania 41, just for a moment of action to change the landscape of the industry. The Hall of Famer stated that he was not allowed to do that due to the surgery, and is still getting healed up.

"I'm right at three months recovery. I can't run on this knee. So, I would say I'm 25 to 30%. I'm just doing body weight squats and just other stuff that my physical therapist told me. The best thing about the knee is I'm out of pain. I was in so much pain, because there was so much arthritis and I was bone on bone, so immediately when they cut all that stuff out, you know, you're dealing with the healing process, but it (s*cks) being in pain for all those years. I delayed it and I'm in a good place. I just gotta get healed up," he said. [H/T: SI]

With Austin not cleared to compete so far, it makes total sense that neither WWE nor the legend himself is trying to get him inside the ring for any kind of action.

Stone Cold Steve Austin received major recognition at WWE Hall of Fame

The 2025 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame is very well deserved, and the induction ceremony in itself turned out to be phenomenal. Stone Cold Steve Austin made history along with Bret Hart during the ceremony. Both men received major recognition at the Induction Ceremony.

WWE introduced a new honor named an ‘Immortal Moment’ and the first recipients of the massive honor were Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin for their massive no-disqualification match at WrestleMania 13.

Fans will now have to wait and see who else gets honored with the massive recognition over the next few years.

