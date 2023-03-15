Why did The Bella Twins leave WWE? Details on their ventures beyond the ring

WWE Hall of Famers, The Bella Twins, Nikki, and Brie Bella, are no longer part of WWE. In fact, the former Divas Champions have recently rechristened their tandem as The Garcia Twins. Their Sirius XM show has also been renamed The Nikki & Brie Show going forward.

The question that now arises is why the two former champions left the company and what is next for them. It turns out it's the same reason a lot of WWE stars move on from the company - they're ready to move on to new things. The duo were offered a new WWE contract earlier this year but decided that they were ready for the "next chapter" in their careers. The twins also cited turning 40 years old this year also motivated them towards stepping away from the sports entertainment behemoth.

Despite their random appearances on WWE programming, the Bellas have focused most of their time on their professional ventures, their Sirius XM show, and various reality shows. Since striking out on their own, the two have launched their own wine label, Belle Radici and Bonita Bonita Wine. They also launched baby gear and tons of other enterprises. In 2019, they also released Nicole + Brizee, a body and beauty line.

While being a part of WWE alongside handling these other endeavors would be great from a marketing standpoint, doing it on their own would give the twins way more control over the product. It certainly seems like these outside businesses are what Nikki and Brie are most passionate about.

The Bella Twins joined WWE in 2007

The Garcia Twins have found plenty of success outside of WWE since signing with the company back in 2007 and making their main roster debut a year later. The tandem announced their retirement in 2019 and were inducted into the Hall of Famer class of 2020. Their final appearance for the company came in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Meanwhile, The Bella Twins are also enjoying their family lives. Brie is currently married to AEW star Bryan Danielson, with whom she has two children. Nikki is married to her Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, the couple have one son, Matteo, born in 2020.

Of course, moving on from WWE certainly doesn't preclude them from making appearances in the future. Speculation is also rife that they could even show up in AEW at some point, however unlikely that might be. But for the moment, it looks like The Bella Twins will be taking Twin Magic exclusively to areas outside of the squared circle.

