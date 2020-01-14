Why The Miz returning to his heel ways is awesome

The Miz

For much of 2019, the WWE Universe saw The Miz don the jacket of positivity, but somehow the jacket didn’t fit! Some things just don’t blend well, and Miz as a face is exactly one of those things.

The Miz is a natural heel who thrives as a villain, but the company tried to portray him as a hero in 2019, something which never really enticed the WWE Universe. The former Intercontinental Champion is one of the finest speakers in the company, and ardent followers of the WWE will attest to the fact that the greatest of his promos have come when the Superstar has donned his heel persona.

The intensity of his promos coupled with his sheer audacity to mock the fans and poke fun at the favorites is something that makes him special. His notable rivalries with the likes of John Cena & Dolph Ziggler gained a lot of traction and is a fine testament to Miz's heel persona.

The Superstar turned face before WrestleMania 35 during his feud against Shane McMahon, as The Prodigal Son attacked Miz's father, starting a feud between him and his former tag-team partner.

The Miz and John Morrison

The Miz's face run seemed to have ended two weeks ago when he attacked Kofi Kingston after losing to the Jamaican fair and square. The episode also saw the return of John Morrison who spent years away from the company but is now back to captivate the WWE Universe with his awe-inspiring skill set. The Shaman of Sexy is back and has rejoined forces with his former tag team partner, who is currently on The New Day's radar.

Miz's heel turn was expected by ardent WWE fans, but not many would've predicted his turn to intersect with the highly anticipated return of Morrison. The Prince of Parkour will need some time to win over the WWE Universe, and what better way to make an impression than with The A-Lister by his side? The Miz will certainly hold the mic more often in this reunion, but Morrison will surely benefit a lot as well!

The Miz is a lot like John Cena in a parallel universe. The Leader of Cenation is a tailor-made choice for playing a face in the same way The Miz is someone who was born to be a heel. The year 2019 may have been lackluster for The A-Lister, but 2020 looks promising!