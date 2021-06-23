Why is The Miz in a wheelchair?

Over recent episodes of WWE RAW, The Miz has not appeared as he normally does, strutting down the ring full of arrogance. Instead, he has been wheeled down to the ring in a wheelchair by John Morrison.

For many of the fans, this came as a shock as they were not aware that The Miz had suffered an injury. However, The A-Lister suffered an injury during a recent pay-per-view match, as a result of which, he's been in a wheelchair.

Let's take a look at all the circumstances that led to The Miz ending up in a wheelchair on WWE RAW.

What happened to The Miz at WrestleMania Backlash?

At WrestleMania Backlash, The Miz faced Damian Priest in a controversial Lumberjack Match. The Lumberjacks were all zombies as a promotion for Dave Bautista's recent film, Army of the Dead.

Unfortunately, while the zombies were the main focus of the match, The Miz suffered the first-ever serious injury in his WWE career. Reports emerged claiming that he had suffered a potentially serious ACL injury. On top of that, The Miz lost the match and was "consumed" by the zombies.

What did the Miz say about his injury?

As a result of his injury, The Miz has been appearing on WWE RAW in a wheelchair. There had been rumors that the superstar would be out of the ring for nine months.

The superstar denied the rumors and claimed that he would be on WWE RAW regularly despite the injury. He also said that he would not be missing nine months of in-ring action either.

“I don’t expect to be out nine months. As a matter of fact, I was on Monday Night RAW last week and I plan on being on Monday Night RAW next week. Now, when will I have a real match? I don’t know. That’s for the doctors to decide and figure out. But I feel like a million bucks, and the way my headspace is, I don’t like to be gone for long,” said The Miz.

The Miz in a wheelchair managing John Morrison could be some really entertaining stuff. #WWE #WWERaw



pic.twitter.com/8UjxxM47t8 — GetTheTables (@GetTheTables_) June 8, 2021

Currently, The Miz is regularly appearing on television in a wheelchair. This has resulted in a few funny skits where Morrison starts to pose for his music, but The Miz's wheelchair continues down the ramp, apparently out of control.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Kaushik Das