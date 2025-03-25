Why has The Rock not appeared on WWE RAW with John Cena? Analyzing likely reason

The Rock hasn’t been seen on WWE television since Elimination Chamber 2025, where John Cena shockingly turned heel. He joined forces with The Final Boss and attacked Cody Rhodes brutally. However, it’s been almost a month and this week marked Cena’s second appearance on RAW since choosing the dark side. Meanwhile, The Brahma Bull hasn't addressed fans since the PLE, raising multiple questions amongst fans.

The WWE Universe must be thinking about the possible reasons behind The Rock’s hiatus despite laying the seeds for a feud against Cody Rhodes. Upon analyzing the current storyline it appears that the Stamford-based promotion could intentionally be keeping The Final Boss away from the television.

The Rock appearing alongside John Cena could eventually divide the narrative into two separate rivalries and possibly mess up the entire storyline of the WrestleMania 41 feud between Cena and Rhodes.

The Final Boss’s involvement would also make The Franchise Player look like a mere pawn in The American Nightmare's path before he reaches for the neck of The Brahma Bull. With the legend being away, it gives The Cenation Leader time and space to establish himself as the final antagonist.

That said, the analysis above is merely speculative at this point.

When could The Rock possibly return?

Fans eagerly look forward to the much-awaited comeback of The Final Boss in WWE. However, the question arises when and where?

The People’s Champion had asked Cody Rhodes for his soul before Elimination Chamber. However, Rhodes resisted the lure and turned down the offer, with Cena emerging as the backup plan for The Final Boss.

Given the explanation above, it is most likely that The Rock could stay away till WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, he could warn Cody Rhodes via vignettes or on social media before The Show of Shows. It appears that he will directly turn up at The Showcase of the Immortals to help Cena win against Rhodes, creating the perfect shocking conclusion to this year’s PLE.

While this angle might sound perfect, it is hypothetical. It remains to be seen how and where The Final Boss inserts himself in the Cena-Rhodes saga.

