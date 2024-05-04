Why did The Rock get a People's Championship title from Lonnie Ali? Exploring the real reason

The Rock coined the term 'The Final Boss' for himself when he returned to WWE in 2024. The moniker was a play-off on him being the actual boss of WWE Superstars since he joined TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors. However, there is another term that is extremely special to him: The People's Champion.

At the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony, late Boxing legend Muhammad Ali was inducted into the elite club by The Undertaker. During the ceremony, Muhammad's wife, Lonnie Ali, presented The Rock with The People's Championship belt.

The late Muhammad Ali left a lasting impression on thousands of people and is also considered The People's Champion due to his immortal legacy.

WWE already had the belt made for a storyline

Before plans for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns were scrapped and Cody Rhodes was brought into the storyline again, the idea was for The Brahma Bull to defeat The Tribal Chief. The possible chain of events that would have followed might be The Rock giving up the Undisputed WWE Championship and then forever calling himself The People's Champion.

Due to this angle, the belt had already been made. However, the angle was scrapped since fans wanted Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania XL. With the belt ready, WWE had Lonnie Ali bestow the belt upon The Rock at the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony instead of discarding it as well.

It allows The Rock to be The People's Champion forever

The Rock will not return to WWE full-time given his Hollywood schedule and personal commitments. However, the idea was for him to be The People's Champion throughout, even when he was not active in the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE ensured The Rock could do that by giving him the People's Championship belt, which he will not have to defend in the ring.

Muhammad Ali blessed The Final Boss to use the term

The late Boxing legend Muhammad Ali was the one who was originally known as The People's Champion.

Muhammad's wife, Lonnie Ali, revealed that a young Rock had asked for permission from Muhammad Ali to use the nickname for himself. He only referred to himself as The People's Champion after Ali blessed him.

