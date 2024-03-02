Why did The Rock not make his SmackDown entrance alongside Roman Reigns? Potential twist explored

During the February 16, 2024, edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns officially announced that The Rock was a member of The Bloodline. This announcement by the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion received plenty of reactions from the crowd. While many people booed, others were interested in seeing them making their entrance together in the coming weeks.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, The Rock and Reigns did have the opportunity to make their entrance together. However, that did not happen. Instead, Roman Reigns made his way to the ring first, and after a commercial break, The Rock made his entrance individually.

This led to questions about why The Brahma Bull did not make his entrance with The Bloodline. A major possible reason behind this could be that despite being a part of the heel faction, The Great One wants to maintain his identity as a top superstar in the Stamford-based promotion.

The desire for The People's Champion to maintain his identity as a singles superstar can also be seen by him reaching out to Paul Heyman and the latter having a separate mobile phone for him. When Reigns was about to leave the ring on SmackDown, Heyman stopped him, saying The Rock had an announcement to make.

Former WWE Superstar said The Rock could betray Roman Reigns for one reason

Before the latest episode of SmackDown, many people were convinced that The Rock would betray Roman Reigns. However, on the latest edition of the blue brand, The Brahma Bull acknowledged Reigns and embraced him. This led many fans to believe that The Rock would stand with Reigns in his fight.

However, former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan recently revealed there was one reason why The Rock could betray Roman Reigns. During a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan said that since The Great One was a massive babyface outside of WWE, he could betray The Tribal Chief.

"I'm hoping not. Just because I like heel Rock. I think we all do. But I'm worried because he is constantly a babyface in everything he does outside of WWE. Moana, all those things that are coming out...So, he always has to be a babyface, which is what I'm worried about. If that's the case, I'm worried that he's going to do what you're saying and do something to help Cody win, turn on Roman, and then sets up Roman and him maybe for next year or a different pay-per-view," Matt Morgan said. [00:08 - 1:02]

If The Rock does betray Roman Reigns, it will end up as a major shock for the latter. The coming weeks in the Stamford-based promotion will be interesting to follow as this storyline continues to develop.

