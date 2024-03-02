Why did The Rock not make his SmackDown entrance alongside Roman Reigns? Potential twist explored 

During the latest episode of SmackDown, The Rock made an offer to Cody Rhodes. As per The Brahma Bull's offer, Rhodes and Seth Rollins will face The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag team match at Night One of WrestleMania 40. If Rhodes and Rollins win, The Brahma Bull promised that Rhodes' match against Reigns will be free of The Bloodline. However, if the babyfaces lose, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match will see the full-fledged involvement of The Bloodline.

While The American Nightmare is yet to respond to this offer from Rock, there is a chance Roman Reigns might jeopardize the 51-year-old's plan. The reason why Reigns could do something like that can be attributed to his body language throughout the segment, which lasted for around 40 minutes.

At first, The Tribal Chief seemed angry and disappointed, especially when Paul Heyman stopped him from exiting the ring due to The Rock's arrival. This disappointment continued throughout the segment and ended only when Rock acknowledged Reigns. When the former world champion acknowledged Reigns, the latter's expression changed into a smirk.

Overall, Roman Reigns did not seem comfortable throughout the segment. This is a major reason why he could throw off The Rock's plans in the coming weeks.

There have been teases of The Rock betraying Roman Reigns since the inception of the storyline. The stars have seemed in unison, but The Brahma Bull could be plotting The Tribal Chief's downfall. However, Reigns could have some plans of his own.

Former star reveals a reason why The Rock could betray Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been no stranger to betrayals. While Sami Zayn betrayed Reigns last year, his cousin Jey Uso did the same. However, if Rock does something along these lines, it will be a major setback for Reigns, given he is close to the biggest match of his career.

Recently, ex-WWE star Matt Morgan revealed a reason why Rock could betray The Tribal Chief. Morgan revealed that since the 51-year-old actor is a massive face outside WWE, he could revert to being the same in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I'm hoping not. Just because I like heel Rock. I think we all do. But I'm worried because he is constantly a babyface in everything he does outside of WWE. Moana, all those things that are coming out...So, he always has to be a babyface, which is what I'm worried about. If that's the case, I'm worried that he's going to do what you're saying and do something to help Cody win, turn on Roman, and then sets up Roman and him maybe for next year or a different pay-per-view," Matt Morgan said. [00:08 - 1:02]

If The Rock does end up betraying Roman Reigns, it will be interesting to see how the latter will deal with it. Until then, it will be worth observing if Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins accept the challenge from Rock.

