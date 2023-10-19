Why did The Rock receive major backlash across the globe? Latest update and more 

Over the years, The Rock has been known for his acts of generosity. Originally named Dwayne Johnson, Rock, on several instances, has come forward to aid those in need. In August 2023, he again displayed his generosity when he came forward to help the victims of the Hawaii firestorm.

To contribute their bit, The Rock and Oprah Winfrey donated money to aid the victims of the Maui firestorm. However, when they urged people to donate towards the cause, he says they received backlash for it. In a video posted on his Instagram, Rock said:

"When we first launched the fund, there was some backlash. I get it and I completely understand, and I could’ve been better. And next, time I will be better. Money ain’t falling out of the sky, and it’s not growing on trees, and there’s a lot of people out there who’s living paycheck to paycheck. And I get it, and I know what that’s like. The last thing you want to hear when you are living from paycheck to paycheck is someone asking you for money, especially when the person asking you for money already has a lot of money."

Rock concluded he had never launched a fund before, but this experience was a quick study, and he learned his lesson. When the fund was announced, Johnson and Winfrey said that victims who lost their homes were able to receive $1200 a month through the fund.

SmackDown Superstar claims The Rock ran away from him

On the September 15th edition of Smackdown, Rock made a surprise return, much to the delight of several fans. Upon his return, the Hollywood star and Pat McAfee confronted Austin Theory. Rock also shared a segment with John Cena during that episode. However, there was one man whom The Rock reportedly did not want to face.

As per SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller, he saw The Rock when the latter made his appearance on September 15th. However, according to the Aussie star, The People's Champ did not want to see him, and hence, he ran away. During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, Waller said:

"When he went backstage, he went off running. The Rock didn’t want to see Grayson Waller."

Over the last few months, The Rock and Grayson Waller have traded words on social media. While the former did not confront Waller last month, it will be interesting to see if Rock returns sometime soon to confront the 33-year-old Aussie superstar.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches