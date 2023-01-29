Why didn't The Rock return at WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was an amazing Premium Live Event, even without the return of The Rock. Fans witnessed two awesome Rumble matches, two title matches, and also the first-ever Pitch Black Match.

The ending of the show surprised fans who were expecting The Great One to make an appearance. Instead, the event closed with The Bloodline brutally assaulting Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Fans might wonder what were the reasons behind The Rock's absence. We've got answers right here.

The question can be answered with various reasons. First off, a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Dwayne Johnson indicated that he will not be able to get in shape for WrestleMania Hollywood. He will obviously not risk injury trying to compete while not in great shape.

“We were told that unless he changes his mind in the next few days, since a deadline for Mania plans is coming, that he’s indicated he won’t have time to get into the kind of shape he feels he needs to be in to do a main event match with Roman Reigns, but kept the door open for something in the future. Of course it is a possibility that it’s something being kept a secret from everyone,” stated Dave Meltzer.

Considering that The Rock is also one of the most active Hollywood actors, it might not be possible for him to take a break and compete a match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

XFL's new season will also be starting soon, and Dwayne Johnson is expected to be heavily involved in the promotional activities. During the post-Royal Rumble press conference, Triple H also confirmed that the Hollywood megastar is very busy, so didn't make an appearance.

One can only hope that the much-awaited dream match with Roman Reigns will happen sometime in the future.

Fans might not need The Rock's WWE return for a five-star main event at WrestleMania Hollywood

Royal Rumble 2023 seemed like the perfect time for The Rock to make a WWE return, but it, unfortunately, didn't happen. However, the company might have planned something better.

At the end of the WWE Royal Rumble, The Bloodline seemingly imploded as Sami Zayn and Jey Uso refused Roman Reigns' orders. The drama will continue among The Bloodline members and will seemingly conclude at WrestleMania.

Also, Cody Rhodes won the Men's Rumble and will supposedly challenge Roman Reigns at The Showcase of The Immortals. Who knows? The Tribal Chief could have two matches at WrestleMania Hollywood.

What do you think about The Great One not appearing at Royal Rumble 2023? Let us know in the comments section.

