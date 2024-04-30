Why is The Rock's much-awaited film Red One delayed? Exploring the alleged reasons

Over the years, The Rock has been considered as one of the hardest-working entertainers. From managing a demanding acting schedule to removing time and performing at WrestleMania 40, several people have envied how The Final Boss has been able to manage his schedule.

However, a recent report has somewhat tarnished Rock's image. In late 2023, the 51-year-old had a movie named Red One set to release. However, the film was delayed and the Hollywood writers and actors strike was cited as the reason behind the delay.

But, a recent report suggests that The Rock might be the reason why the movie has been postponed to November 2024. According to The Wrap, inexperienced producers and former WWE Champion were the reasons behind the movie being delayed.

It stated that The Rock arrived on set seven to eight hours late, which forced the crew to shoot around him.

This report will indeed be hard to believe for many fans of Rock. If anything, The Final Boss has been known for his immense work ethic, which has also led to him achieving a lot of success.

It will be interesting to hear Rock's side of the story if he decides to speak on it.

WWE legend praised The Rock's work ethic but also mentioned it was frustrating living with him

The Rock's achievements at WrestleMania 40 and before that make him one of the best in the wrestling business. However, to reach that stage, he had to work immensely hard, and a former friend spoke about the same some time ago. The former friend in question is Mark Henry.

In the early stages of their career, Henry and The Rock lived together. During an appearance on The Busted Open Podcast, Henry mentioned what it was like to live with the Samoan star. While he heaped praise on The Final Boss' work ethic, he also added it was frustrating living with him. Henry said:

"[How was it being living with The Rock?] Frustrating... Dwayne did not become The Rock by accident. There's nobody in the history of wrestling I think that practiced and thought about who he wanted to be more than him. I remember hearing him practicing promos in his room. And then there'd be randomly, 'Hey man, what are you watching?' 'Oh man, I'm watching...' 'It doesn't matter what you're...' I'm like, 'Man, stop doing that sh*t, man, please. I'm begging you... He's the most study guy I've been around. There ain't nobody that worked harder than him, never...," said Henry. [From 34:13 to 36:13]

Like Henry, several people over the years have spoken about Rock's passion for wrestling and anything he does in general. This is one reason it was not surprising to see him put up a brilliant performance at WrestleMania 40.