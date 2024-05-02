Why is The Rock so successful? Exploring WWE Hall of Famer's comments 

The Rock introduced the WWE Universe to a new side of himself during the Road to WrestleMania XL. Taking up the role of The Final Boss, The Great One embraced and executed the heel persona with perfection.

Couple that with the fact that he is an incredible actor and businessman, it seems success comes naturally to the Hollywood megastar. But what makes The People's Champ so successful? Recently, WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) revealed the reasons behind Johnson's success during an interview with Rosenberg Wrestling.

The former WWE Champion claimed that The Rock's ability to captivate the audience with his microphone skills after they'd watched three hours of wrestling set him apart from the rest. The veteran wrestler added that The Rock always does what's best for business.

"He [The Rock] would get the microphone and, for 30 minutes, say all his little catchphrases and stuff and entertain people who had already seen three hours of wrestling. It's one of the most remarkable things to this day that I've ever seen. We'd sit there and watch and go, 'No one else in the world can do this!' He's just that gifted. And I'd figured he would do the right thing for business," said JBL.

The Rock's claim of making "wrestling cool again" did not sit well backstage!

Following his return to WWE, Dwayne Johnson took matters into his own hands, especially with his promos. The Brahma Bull was given free rein over his segments, where he said whatever he wanted. During his promos, The Final Boss repeatedly claimed that his presence had made "wrestling cool again!"

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this claim did not sit well backstage in WWE. Meltzer claims that many people were resentful over his statement and believed that he was taking credit for the work that had been put in over the last year. Moreover, they felt that it overshadowed the tremendous year WWE had.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see when The Great One will return to the Stamford-based promotion to renew his feud with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

