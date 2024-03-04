Why did The Rock and Triple H dislike each other backstage? What we know about the real-life relationship between the WWE legends

The Rock and Triple H are working in a ‘battle of power’ angle in WWE. Even though The Game is the Chief Content Officer, The Brahma Bull is playing the power card of being a member of TKO’s Board of Members.

That being said, the entire angle is a storyline for The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes, and a way to ensure the storyline receives the maximum hype possible. Keeping that in mind, it’s worth noting that there was a time when The Game and The People’s Champ didn’t like each other, and even Shawn Michaels chimed in.

Bret Hart revealed how The Heartbreak Kid and The Game would give The People's Champ a hard time when they were bigger names in the industry.

"Triple H was the same. He was always out to get The Rock. Shawn was out to get him and they just worked on him, and worked on him, and worked on him. And I left. [The Rock] was still in the doghouse with those guys. They wanted him [out] as bad as they wanted me out. Like, they were after him. And, for me, maybe a year later, he started getting his break and he started to take off in WWE." Hart added, "and I'm so glad he overcame their petty bulls--t."

Vince McMahon was aware of the duo not getting along backstage. To ensure the superstars weren’t at each other’s throats, The Big Man had offered to move Triple H, but The Game refused considering that they were making money!

The Rock took a jibe at Triple H on the latest episode of SmackDown

The tension (kayfabe) between Triple H and The Rock surfaced after WrestleMania 40’s kickoff press conference. Cody Rhodes decided to challenge Roman Reigns, and even spoke about The Samoan Family. However, The Great One slapped The American Nightmare claiming that speaking about Reigns’ blood is just the same as speaking about Rock’s blood.

When Rock and Reigns were leaving the conference arena, Rock demanded Triple H “fix” the situation. Well, The Game ensured he fixed it and made Rhodes vs. Reigns official knowing The Brahma Bull wanted to take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Triple H claimed the only man making creative decisions was him despite who sat at that table.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Rock challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a tag team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 with interesting stipulations regarding victory and defeat. However, he also said there is no man backstage, a clear shot at Triple H, who can stop The Rock from doing everything in his power to ensure The American Night loses if Rollins and Rhodes do not accept the challenge.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!