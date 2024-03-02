Triple H says real-life tension with WWE legend led to an unusual offer from Vince McMahon

Triple H recently opened up about Vince McMahon's reaction to his behind-the-scenes issues with The Rock in WWE.

In the mid-to-late 1990s, the WWE legends battled over the Intercontinental Championship before moving into the main-event picture. Although they are now good friends, the former opponents disliked each other in real life when their characters began feuding on television.

The latest A&E WWE Rivals episode featured stories about The Rock receiving backstage heat early on in his career. Triple H even revealed that McMahon offered to book him against another opponent due to his tension with The Great One:

"I remember Vince said something along the lines to me of like, 'I'll probably move you into something else. I know you and Rock sometimes don't see eye to eye.' I was like, 'Hold on a second, Vince, he and I are money in the ring together. It's magic. I don't give a s**t how well we get along. I'm good working with him every night.'"

After 27 years in WWE, Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the company's creative figurehead in July 2022. The Rock, meanwhile, recently became a board member of WWE's parent company TKO.

Why The Rock and Triple H disliked each other

Due to the competitive nature of the industry, wrestlers sometimes develop jealousy of one another as they try to reach the top.

Triple H added that he and The Rock did not get along because they both wanted to be known as WWE's number one guy:

"He and I were fighting for the same spots. It was heated. At various points in time, he did not like me, and there was various points in time I did not like him."

In the same episode, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart gave an insight into how The Rock was treated when cameras were not rolling.

What are your thoughts on The Game's remarks? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit A&E's WWE Rivals and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE