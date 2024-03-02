Bret Hart claims Triple H picked on former WWE Champion every night

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has never been afraid to give his honest opinion on past and present wrestling topics. In a recent documentary series, The Hitman told a story about how Triple H treated The Rock at the start of their careers.

Triple H made his WWE debut in April 1995, while The Rock's first in-ring appearance for the company took place in November 1996. The latter immediately received backstage heat due to his favorable position on the card compared to his more experienced co-workers.

The latest episode of A&E's WWE Rivals revolved around The Rock and Triple H's real-life tension in the mid-to-late 1990s. Hart, one of wrestling's biggest stars at the time, recalled how The Game allegedly complained about the former WWE Champion during a tour:

"I can remember Triple H on a flight to Dubai talking about Dwayne [Dwayne Johnson, The Rock's real name], 'Can you believe this guy? He thinks he's a superstar.' Triple H would just pick on him every night."

In the next interview clip, Triple H played down suggestions that he frequently mocked The Rock:

"It's maybe just my selective memory, but I don't recall f***ing with him that much."

The Rock and Triple H shared the ring more than 100 times between 1996 and 2002. They initially feuded over the Intercontinental Championship before moving into the main-event scene in the late 1990s.

Triple H knew The Rock would succeed in WWE

Many fans booed The Rock's babyface Rocky Maivia persona at first, causing him to turn heel in 1997. Hall of Famer The Undertaker even admitted recently that he thought the then-rookie's career was "dead in the water" due to his underwhelming gimmick.

Despite people's reservations about The Rock's character, Triple H always thought his legendary rival would achieve success:

"He walks into Madison Square Garden for his first match ever, Survivor Series, that's the first time I ever saw him. I'm thinking like, 'That guy's gonna be a star.' He just had a look (…) From the day Rock walked in the door, he and I have had this rivalry. I was in that very first match."

Competing as Rocky Maivia, The Rock emerged as the sole survivor in a four-on-four elimination match on his Survivor Series 1996 debut. He teamed up with Jake Roberts, Marc Mero, and The Stalker to defeat Crush, Goldust, Jerry Lawler, and Triple H.

