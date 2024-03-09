Why did The Rock walk away from Cody Rhodes after getting slapped in the face?

Cody Rhodes delivered The Rock his receipt on WWE SmackDown this week. The American Nightmare slapped the Great One across the face during their main event promo segment. The show went off the air and fans didn’t get to see how Rocky reacted to the humiliation on live television.

Fan footage of the post-show moment between The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins has just dropped on social media. The clip shows a staredown between the four men before The Rock simply walked away from the confrontation.

The angle is still very much part of the storyline continuity between the four WrestleMania XL headliners. The People’s Champion likely kept his cool because he didn’t want to risk a full-fledged brawl in the lead-up to The Show of Shows.

Plus, it is very much possible he would come up with something much worse in The Bloodline’s next meeting with the American Nightmare and the Visionary. The tag team match goes down on April 6 (Saturday) at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Why did Cody Rhodes slap The Rock on WWE SmackDown?

The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes in the face at the WrestleMania XL kickoff press event several weeks ago. Triple H and the General Managers of RAW and SmackDown intervened to stop Rollins and Rhodes from getting more physical with The Bloodline.

Rocky stirred the pot again by dragging the Nightmare Family into their WrestleMania feud. After mentioning Cody’s sister and brother, the TKO executive called the star's birth a mistake prompting the two-time Royal Rumble winner to slap Rocky across the face.

As mentioned, Rock kept his cool and left the ring after WWE SmackDown went off the air. Fans might have to wait till next Friday to find out The Bloodline’s plan for the American Nightmare and the Visionary.

